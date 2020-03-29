Today in Techrights
- EPO is Just Like Some Cruel Political Party and Not a Patent Office
- Digitalisation and Digital Technologies as a Ploy to Justify Illegal Software Patents
- The Fall of the UPC – Part X: How We Shall Catalogue UPC Lies
- Major Revelation: Microsoft Blackmail Against LAMP (GNU/Linux and Free Stacks for Servers) Goes At Least 16 Years Back, Predating the Novell Patent Deal
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 04, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, April 03, 2020
- Links 4/4/2020: Sparky 5.11, Firefox 74.0.1, POCL 1.5
- Links 3/4/2020: Ubuntu Beta, GNOME 3.36.1, ExTiX LXQt Mini, NetBSD 8.2 Released
Meet LBRY, A Blockchain-based Decentralized Alternative to YouTube
LBRY is a new Blockchain-based, open source platform for sharing digital content. It is gaining popularity as a decentralized alternative to YouTube but LBRY is more than just a video sharing service.
Top 10 Circuit design tools for Linux
So, you are planning a new electronics project and wonder what tools are the best? You may also be learning to design your own circuits and your favourite platform is Linux. Where are the Linux specific, or cross-platform tools, and which one suits my needs the best? Today, you will learn what you need to get started with your new project. This list goes through the tools available and discusses the pros and cons of each. You will also hear about how they specialise. Before you start, you may want to consider what your current goals are. Are you learning to create hobby projects or are you already bringing your game to a higher level? You may also want to consider if your favourite electronics supplier already supports the tool you are going to make. Many of these tools import catalogues to the application so you can browse while designing, making it very convenient to order boards or components.
MindSpore Source Code
