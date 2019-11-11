This week, throngs of cloud-native computing fans were set to descend on Amsterdam for KubeCon, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s conference for all things Kubernetes.

Alas, like so many other conferences, the CNCF decided to postpone KubeCon. But that doesn’t mean I can’t still write about the highlights of the show in this article. It just means that everyone involved had to participate in the briefings from home.

I winnowed down 75 or so exhibitors to a dozen highlights, and spoke with their leadership to gain insight into the innovations they’re bringing to market. What I didn’t hear: any pullback as a result of the coronavirus or impending economic downturn. All of these companies are pedal to the metal.