Android Leftovers
-
Xiaomi Mi 8 gets MIUI 11 (Android 10) stable update
-
10 Android 10 features you should be using on your Galaxy S10 or Note10
-
Android TV sends random notifications to mobile phones
-
ABC News Live starts streaming on Android TV and Fire TV
-
Web Video Caster can stream videos from Android and iOS to your Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, and many more (Sponsored)
-
Top 10 Action Games For Android & iPhone To Get Your Lockdown Rush
-
16 new (and 1 WTF) Android games from the week of March 30, 2020
-
Seven applications to listen to audiobooks on your Android mobile
-
Android Gaming Headlines: Spyjinx, Nier Reincarnation, Disney Mirrorverse, and More
-
How to Use Android Phone's Camera as a Laptop Webcam
-
Here's What You Should Know About Using Zoom On Android Phones
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 115 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How I manage my productive life in Linux
Before I start to share my thoughts on the digital side of my productivity workflow, I want to mention that I am not an open source purist. First of all I use Linux because in my opinion it just works better and faster on my machines, because it is much more stable, because it is simpler (currently my main distros are Zorin OS and elementary OS, both distros that require virtually no tweaking to meet my personal requirements and preferences), and because it just helps me to focus on my productive tasks. But although I always start to look for open source software solutions first, in the end I don’t force myself to exclusively run open source applications on my machines. If there is a closed source solution, or even a web based only solution, that fits my needs best and it can be used in Linux, then I have no problem using that software.
Fantastic Linux Games For 2020 : Linux Games
There are thousands of games available for Linux based operating systems. Those used to be the day when it was hard to find Linux games but these days there are many gaming marketplaces, gaming platforms, and games being developed for the Linux based operating systems.
OSS Leftovers
Microsoft Entrapment, Linux Foundation and Openwashing by DataStax
Recent comments
25 min 42 sec ago
27 min 31 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
14 hours 18 min ago
14 hours 26 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 31 min ago
14 hours 46 min ago
22 hours 30 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago