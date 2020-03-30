GitLab Liberates More Code
-
18 GitLab features are moving to open source
I spent some time reviewing GitLab features and determined that, by our Buyer-Based Open Core model, eighteen features that appear in seven different stages of the DevOps lifecycle ought to be open source.
-
GitLab Shifts 18 Features Into Core Open Source Platform
GitLab this week announced it has moved 18 features that previously organizations had to pay for into the core open source version of its namesake continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform.
-
GitLab asks customers to help it open source a raft of features
GitLab is open sourcing 18 features that were previously only available to its paying users, after CEO Sid Sijbrandij apparently personally audited all the Dev-X-Ops platform’s pricing tiers.
The newly opened up features range across the development lifecycle, from Plan and Create, through Verify, Package, Release, Configure and Defend.
But if you’re itching to get your hands on the features, there’s a catch – the company would like you to help out with the hands-on labour of actually delivering them.
-
GitLab is open sourcing 18 features for the DevOps lifecycle
The DevOps tool GitLab offers paid and free versions, and now 18 additional features will be moved to the open source editions Core/Free. The developer community can contribute to the according issues and speed up the process—so now is the time to take a look and see which of the features you find most important.
Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO of GitLab Inc., has announced that 18 Gitlab features will move to the open source editions Core/Free. Pull requests have been created for moving each of the features, and the developer community is encouraged to take part in the process.
-
GitLab moves 18 of its DevOps features to open source
GitLab announced that 18 of its features are moving to open source including related issues, export issues, issue board focus mode, and service desk.
“This marks a major milestone in our efforts to empower the community to collaborate more robustly and to take our single tool for the DevOps lifecycle to the next level,” Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO of GitLab wrote in a blog post.
The newly open-sourced feature set covers areas that span planning, creating, verifying, packaging, releasing, configuring, and defending.
The work to move the actual code to the open-source part of the codebase is defined in issues that are linked from this blog post by GitLab.
-
