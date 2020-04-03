Red Hat Names Paul Cormier President and Chief Executive Officer
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that it has named Paul Cormier as president and chief executive officer of Red Hat, effective today. Cormier, who previously served as Red Hat’s president of Products and Technologies, succeeds Jim Whitehurst, who is now president of IBM.
Since joining Red Hat in 2001, Cormier's leadership and vision have driven major strategy shifts and expansion of the company’s portfolio of products and services. Cormier is credited with pioneering the subscription model that transformed Red Hat from an open source disruptor to an enterprise technology mainstay, moving Red Hat Linux from a freely downloadable operating system to Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the industry’s leading enterprise Linux platform that today powers more than 90% of Fortune 500 organizations.
UbuntuDDE is a New Linux Distro That Brings The Beautiful Deepin Desktop to Ubuntu
Deepin is a beautiful desktop environment with an intuitive UI. UbuntuDDE project combines the power of Ubuntu and the beauty of Deepin.
Android Leftovers
Session: A Truly Secure Private Messenger for Linux
Session is a free and open-source end-to-end encrypted messenger designed for users who want to protect their freedom and privacy from all forms of surveillance. It works to encrypt all user communications without leaving any digital footprint by implementing a decentralized onion routing network system called onion requests. One of the best things about Session is that it does not require any mobile numbers or email addresses to operate and users are free to use their real names or an alias. This allows the software to work without collecting metadata, geolocation data, or any other data about a user’s device and network. Does Session sound familiar? If yes that’s because it is a fork of the much loved Signal private messenger.
Linux Mint 4 "Debian Edition"
Linux Mint is a popular desktop distribution which features two main branches. The first branch is based on Ubuntu long-term support (LTS) releases and is available in three editions: Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce. The second branch uses Debian Stable releases as its foundation and is available in one edition: Cinnamon. The project's latest release is Linux Mint 4 "Debian Edition", also sometimes written LMDE 4. Much of the work which has gone into LMDE 4 focuses on bringing the Debian branch of Linux Mint up to date with the Ubuntu branch, which seems to get the bulk of the developers' focus. The latest improvements include better VirtualBox support, access to the System Reports tool, and APT's recommended packages being enabled by default...
