Games: Playing in Lock-down, XCOM, Dead Age 2 and More Titles for GNU/Linux Gamers
What have you been playing recently? Come tell us what you think about it
Every so often we like to have a chat with our readers, and find out what you've been really getting into lately on Linux.
Since the UK is currently in lockdown, I've been spending some extra time with the mini-me since school is out and I've been trying out everything they're into. This has involved, unsurprisingly, a lot of Minecraft since it's an accessible game. We've recently discovered a few communities than run huge servers, and each have a ton of mini-games. One such mini-game is Bed Wars, and it's actually quite a lot of fun.
Blending XCOM and HOMM the strategy game 'Fort Triumph' releases April 16
I'll openly admit right away my intense excitement on this one. Fort Triumph blends XCOM-styled combat with environmental interactions and Heroes of Might and Magic world-exploration into a unique and delightful mix.
Originally funded on Kickstarter back in May 2017 with 1,457 backers pledging $78,311, it was impressive from the very first test build which had Linux support in the early stages. After Kickstarter and Early Access, it's gradually expanded into quite a big game overall.
Dead Age 2 will bring survival, people management and turn-based combat in June
Dead Age 2 from Silent Dreams and Headup now has a release date set for June 3, along with a brand new trailer. To be clear, it's starting off in Early Access although they're saying it won't be for very long due to it having the main game mechanics in already, they just need to add more content to it.
Double Feature: Help develop a cure for Coronavirus by playing 'Eterna' and 'Foldit', two free GWAP puzzle titles
In case you missed it, here at GamingOnLinux we’ve been very proactive towards this disaster. As you can see on this previous article, that I absolutely recommend you to check, we decided to offer some help by taking part on a project called Folding@Home, and as of today we've hit the top one thousand teams (full stats page here)!
Still, there might be some people who think this approach isn’t enough; it could be argued that we aren’t actually doing anything, and that we’re only offering computational power and that’s all. If that happens to be the way you currently feel, then I have some promising news for you, as these two GWAP initiatives can complement the previous one, by allowing you to actively use your creativity, resourcefulness and determination to contribute even more, and the best part, by performing the action that gathered us here in the first place: gaming.
FOSS app 'GOverlay' for managing Linux gaming overlays adds early support for vkBasalt
GOverlay is fast becoming an incredibly useful free and open source Linux gaming application, giving you an easier time working with the MangoHud overlay and now the start of vkBasalt support too.
While MangoHud gives you options to see FPS, frame timings, GPU VRAM use and a lot more—vkBasalt is a Vulkan layer that allows you to add special graphical effects into your games like Contrast Adaptive Sharpening, Fast Approximate Anti-Aliasing and more including support for a bunch of Reshade Fx shaders.
Recently GOverlay had a new release with 0.3.0 adding in some vkBasalt configuration. In addition it has a revamped interface to allow for more projects to be supported, a global enable option is in for vkBasalt and there's another fix for "$HOME variable implementation".
Tough highly-rated platformer 'LOVE' is now available on Linux with a massive update
Developer Fred Wood already had 'LOVE 2: kuso' available on Linux, however the original wasn't. That changed last week, as LOVE got a huge upgrade and Linux support came with it.
You can help show Gaijin demand for a Linux version of their upcoming MMO 'Enlisted'
Gaijin Entertainment have teamed up with Darkflow Software to create a new squad-based MMO called Enlisted, and they're taking a survey of what players use. This is a new shooter built around "some of the most important and famous episodes from World War 2". An entirely different game to War Thunder, with Gaijin sticking around as publisher although Darkflow have worked on Gaijin games before.
Open Hardware: Spaghetti Detective (TSD), OnStep and RISC-V in Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC)
11+ Best Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Themes In 2020
This post is for you if you are using Ubuntu and tired of default theme and icons. Let’s have a look into the list of best Linux themes for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
