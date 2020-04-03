Open Hardware: Spaghetti Detective (TSD), OnStep and RISC-V in Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC)
Desktop 3D printer users are quite familiar with the mishaps of some print job going wrong and extruders spilling material all over their machine while they’re out at the store or soundly sleeping in bed. Being confronted with a printer full of plastic spaghetti when you next go to check on it is one of the most disheartening and frustrating experiences a user can face.
Attempting to address this issue is the Spaghetti Detective (TSD), a piece of open source artificial intelligence software that automatically interrupts failed prints. The software runs continuously on a computer server and uses a computer or printer’s webcam to monitor the printing process. If it detects a print failure, it automatically pauses the print and alerts the user via text or email. You can then choose to cancel the print and prevent not only a plate of inedible spaghetti from forming, but also the possibility of equipment damage or fire hazard. The Spaghetti Detective can run on an old PC connected to the web or, if you prefer not to rely on the cloud, it’s possible to host the TSD server on a Jetson Nano card from NVIDIA.
In times like these, we all need to look beyond ourselves. This project might help: OnStep is an open-source telescope controller, a device that controls a telescope to point at something interesting in the sky. Want to take a look at M31? Use an app on a PC or smartphone, select the object and the OnStep will pan and tilt your telescope until the Andromeda Galaxy pops into view.
[...]
It is pretty hardware agnostic: the controller can be an Arduino, a Teensy 3 or even an ESP32. The PCB design can work with any of these controllers. The same is true of the motors that move the telescope, so you can build the device from parts that you might have lying around. Many of those who have built OnStep controllers have adapted older telescope mounts that are motorized but aren’t smart. Others have used older mounts and replaced the slow, inaccurate motors with more precise ones that make the telescope more accurate and smooth. The gallery of telescope builds on the OnStep wiki is a great place to start and see examples like this 30-year old Celestron telescope that was brought into the 21st century with a OnStep conversion, or this conversion of a 1960s telescope that adds a smart mount.
If Lagarto, the first open source processor developed in Spain and Mexico, was introduced in December, now DRAC is presented. It is a project to develop a new processor and several open source accelerators. DRAC (Designing RISC-V-based Accelerators for next generation Computers) is a new step in research led by the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC) to manufacture open source chips from Europe. The project has the collaboration of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC), the University of Barcelona (UB), the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) and the Rovira i Virgili University (URV).
The objective of DRAC is to manufacture a processor and several accelerators to be used in security tasks (encryption or protection from attacks against hardware, for example), personalized medicine (especially genomic analysis) and autonomous navigation (cars and other vehicles).
Games: Playing in Lock-down, XCOM, Dead Age 2 and More Titles for GNU/Linux Gamers
Every so often we like to have a chat with our readers, and find out what you've been really getting into lately on Linux.
Since the UK is currently in lockdown, I've been spending some extra time with the mini-me since school is out and I've been trying out everything they're into. This has involved, unsurprisingly, a lot of Minecraft since it's an accessible game. We've recently discovered a few communities than run huge servers, and each have a ton of mini-games. One such mini-game is Bed Wars, and it's actually quite a lot of fun.
I'll openly admit right away my intense excitement on this one. Fort Triumph blends XCOM-styled combat with environmental interactions and Heroes of Might and Magic world-exploration into a unique and delightful mix.
Originally funded on Kickstarter back in May 2017 with 1,457 backers pledging $78,311, it was impressive from the very first test build which had Linux support in the early stages. After Kickstarter and Early Access, it's gradually expanded into quite a big game overall.
Dead Age 2 from Silent Dreams and Headup now has a release date set for June 3, along with a brand new trailer. To be clear, it's starting off in Early Access although they're saying it won't be for very long due to it having the main game mechanics in already, they just need to add more content to it.
In case you missed it, here at GamingOnLinux we’ve been very proactive towards this disaster. As you can see on this previous article, that I absolutely recommend you to check, we decided to offer some help by taking part on a project called Folding@Home, and as of today we've hit the top one thousand teams (full stats page here)!
Still, there might be some people who think this approach isn’t enough; it could be argued that we aren’t actually doing anything, and that we’re only offering computational power and that’s all. If that happens to be the way you currently feel, then I have some promising news for you, as these two GWAP initiatives can complement the previous one, by allowing you to actively use your creativity, resourcefulness and determination to contribute even more, and the best part, by performing the action that gathered us here in the first place: gaming.
GOverlay is fast becoming an incredibly useful free and open source Linux gaming application, giving you an easier time working with the MangoHud overlay and now the start of vkBasalt support too.
While MangoHud gives you options to see FPS, frame timings, GPU VRAM use and a lot more—vkBasalt is a Vulkan layer that allows you to add special graphical effects into your games like Contrast Adaptive Sharpening, Fast Approximate Anti-Aliasing and more including support for a bunch of Reshade Fx shaders.
Recently GOverlay had a new release with 0.3.0 adding in some vkBasalt configuration. In addition it has a revamped interface to allow for more projects to be supported, a global enable option is in for vkBasalt and there's another fix for "$HOME variable implementation".
Developer Fred Wood already had 'LOVE 2: kuso' available on Linux, however the original wasn't. That changed last week, as LOVE got a huge upgrade and Linux support came with it.
Gaijin Entertainment have teamed up with Darkflow Software to create a new squad-based MMO called Enlisted, and they're taking a survey of what players use. This is a new shooter built around "some of the most important and famous episodes from World War 2". An entirely different game to War Thunder, with Gaijin sticking around as publisher although Darkflow have worked on Gaijin games before.
