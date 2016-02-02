Server: Rosetta@Home, MariaDB SkySQL, and Kubernetes
Rosetta@Home Now Supports 64-bit Arm SBC’s and Servers in the Fight against COVID-19
As explained in an article on miniNodes, you’ll need a board with at least 2GB RAM and running a 64-bit operating system. That means Raspbian will not work since it’s only 32-bit, and instead you can use Ubuntu 18.04 / 19.04 server 64-bit for Raspberry Pi. On other SBC’s, people have been using Armbian successfully.
MariaDB SkySQL enables cloud-native database as a service
Howard: It's more than just X4, it's a very interesting amalgamation of power. Yes, it does have X4, whose primary distinction in the marketplace is to have analytic and transactional processing all in the same database. X4 is also more than that, with the way in which data is propagated from the row store to the columnar store in an approach we call smart transactions.
Typically what has to happen is that data has to be propagated to a separate data warehousing instance, like a Redshift or Snowflake. Here it's part and parcel of the same database. So that's unique, and that's manifested in SkySQL. That's no easy task to do and we automate things like block storage as well.
On top of that is Kubernetes. We spent a lot of time optimizing the Kubernetes footprint to really handle a persistent technology like a database.
[...]
Howard: We tried many different techniques. We started off with a physical instantiation. But it was about two years ago when we saw the opportunity with Kubernetes.
Because of MariaDB's community and global footprint it was clear to me that we would have to be multi-cloud. Doing that physically and having a portal on each of the clouds was just an unnecessary evil. So after starting with using virtual machines and physical instantiation methods, we moved to the Kubernetes method.
Is Kubernetes becoming the driving force of enterprise IT?
Now and again, enterprise technology comes along that seems like a beautifully simple solution to a complicated problem. Take Kubernetes—the open source platform that automates Linux container operations, eliminating many of the manual processes involved in deploying and scaling containerised applications. It is exciting to see how Kubernetes is evolving to meet the challenge of running mission critical workloads at scale.
Container use will only continue to increase. A recent Red Hat survey found that 62% of organisations have minimal (less than 10%) container use today, but only 20% say that will still be the case in two years’ time. Meanwhile, the percentage with more than half their workloads containerised is expected to almost triple—to 28%—over the same period.
Learn about Rust and how to get started
Start by downloading Rust. After downloading the relevant file, follow the instructions on the installation page to continue the installation. I recommend using the tool "rustup." Once you are done, configure the path variable. All this is detailed on the download link above.
Latest Security and FUD
Devices/Embedded With GNU/Linux
Linux Exec Should Be Less Deadlock Prone In Future Kernels
Ongoing work around Linux's exec() code should make it less deadlock prone in future kernel versions. The current exec functionality within the kernel is "extremely deadlock prone" but Eric Biederman and others have been working to clean up that code and put it in a better state to avoid potential deadlocks. Sent in for the Linux 5.7 kernel was the first part of the exec rework that makes trickier cases easier to spot and the hope is for Linux 5.8 the code to solve exec deadlocks might be ready.
