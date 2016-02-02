Learn about Rust and how to get started
Start by downloading Rust. After downloading the relevant file, follow the instructions on the installation page to continue the installation.
I recommend using the tool "rustup." Once you are done, configure the path variable. All this is detailed on the download link above.
