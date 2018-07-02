Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (firefox-esr, gnutls28, and libmtp), Fedora (cyrus-sasl, firefox, glibc, squid, and telnet), Gentoo (firefox), Mageia (dcraw, firefox, kernel, kernel-linus, librsvg, and python-nltk), openSUSE (firefox, haproxy, icu, and spamassassin), Red Hat (nodejs:10, openstack-manila, python-django, python-XStatic-jQuery, and telnet), Slackware (firefox), SUSE (bluez, exiv2, and libxslt), and Ubuntu (firefox).
-
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 191 - Security scanners are all terrible
Josh and Kurt talk about security scanners. They're all pretty bad today, but there are some things we can do to make them better. Step one is to understand the problem. Do you know why you're running the scanner and what the reports mean?
-
Misconfigured Docker API Ports Targeted by Kinsing Malware
Security researchers observed an attack campaign that targeted misconfigured Docker API ports with samples of Kinsing malware.
According to Aqua Security, the campaign began when it capitalized on an unprotected Docker API port to run a Ubuntu container.
The command used for creating the Ubuntu container included a shell script “d.sh.” By means of its 600+ lines of code, the shell script began by disabling security measures, clearing logs and disabling other malware and cryptominer samples. It’s then that the command killed rival malicious Docker containers before loading its Kinsing payload.
-
L1d Cache Flush On Context Switch Moves Forward For Linux In Light Of Vulnerabilities
A new patch series sent out just under one month ago was providing opt-in L1 data cache flushing on context switching. That work has now been revived again and now with documentation added it's clear that this work is being done in response to a recent CVE being made public.
The patches originally sent out by an Amazon engineer characterized the work as for the "paranoid due to the recent snoop assisted data sampling vulnerabilities, to flush their L1D on being switched out. This protects their data from being snooped or leaked via side channels after the task has context switched out."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 787 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Galaxy Chromebook reviews
I can't imagine using something this fancy without wiping out the toy OS and installing Ubuntu Linux instead. One thing that struck me is that The Verge's full-column warning (partially embedded below) about the clickwrap contracts the user must agree to just to start the machine. These are commonplace with gadgets, but rarely in such great numbers or with such hostile presentation. The reviewer writes they were unable to read them. Tech companies have turned Linux into a transmission vector for adhesion contracts that are virtually impossible to read. To think, they used to complain that the GPL was a virus!
Android Leftovers
Initial Benchmarks With Intel oneAPI Level Zero Performance
Last week Intel released an initial set of micro-benchmarks for their oneAPI Level Zero and with L0 support being plumbed into their open-source Intel Compute Runtime, this weekend I started toying around with some Level Zero benchmarks on a variety of Intel processors. The oneAPI Level Zero API is their direct-to-metal interfaces for accelerators from GPUs to other hardware. This testing in conjunction with the latest Intel Compute Runtime was testing their Gen9 and Gen11 graphics aboard various Intel CPUs. The Intel level-zero-tests micro-benchmarks aren't the first time we are benchmarking oneAPI components but have been doing so for months. Via the Phoronix Test Suite and OpenBenchmarking.org and commonly within our hardware reviews are benchmarks on other oneAPI tools like Intel Embree, Open Image Denoise OSPray, OpenSWR, and others. Intel oneAPI continues to have us quite excited on the software front and closely are monitoring its open-source advancements through 2020.
The 20 Best Speech to Text and Text to Speech Apps for Android
Often we need to take quick notes and don’t get enough time to type on our phone. If we can use our voice command to detect the speech and type it down, then things get easier. In such a case, a speech to text app for Android can work better. At the same time, we often don’t have enough interest or energy to read out a text, whether long or short. For that, we can use a text to speech app for our Android device. These 2 types of apps work in a similar way, but their functions are completely different from one another as we see.
Recent comments
1 min ago
16 min 18 sec ago
36 min 23 sec ago
41 min 28 sec ago
1 hour 14 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago