Free Software is the only solution to offer full transparency and trust in its implementation. More and more people ask about the use and development of apps that aim at helping to contain the corona virus by tracking new infections and their contact persons. The Free Software Foundation Europe demands that any such app may only be introduced on a voluntary basis and the software must be published under a Free Software / Open Source Software licence. Only Free Software offers enough transparency to validate a complete data protection and a compliant use; thus trust can be established.

There has been a lot of work into the Maui Project, and the Nitrux team has been actively working on the apps, the framework, and the libraries to make the convergence experience something unique and reliable for our first stable release. Since last time we posted something about the project, many things are refactored, a lot of improvements and UI/UX paper-cut fixes are introduced, and new platforms now have support. We were present at the Plasma Mobile sprint at Berlin, working on improving the Maui apps experience for such a platform. In the sprint, the UBPorts developers were also present, and we are looking forward to seeing the Maui Apps in their platform.

Games: Shadow Warrior 2, Golf With Your Friends and Kingdoms and Castles Shadow Warrior 2 | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.04 | Steam Play Shadow Warrior 2 running through Steam Play (Proton 5.0-4) Runs great, few stutters here and there.

The brilliant 'Golf With Your Friends' has another massive content update A good time for an update with ton of people at home, and what a great game to play with others too! Golf With Your Friends just recently had a 'Volcanic Update' with quite a lot of new content. With an entirely new volcanic and sci-fi themed 18 hole course, the Volcano enters the race. There's also a new Japanese translations, a new and improved Course Editor, new obstacles and hazards, a better tutorial and there's even gamepad support to make it more accessible than ever. [...] Just as a reminder, they announced recently that it was going to be leaving Early Access in Q2 this year, so presumably before the end of June and they've still got updates to come yet.

City-building strategy 'Kingdoms and Castles' adds Steam Workshop support ahead of AI kingdoms update Kingdoms and Castles, an absolute gem city-builder with some RTS elements to it just gained a highly requested feature with Steam Workshop support now enabled. Kingdoms and Castles can perhaps be compared with games like Banished, requiring you to plan ahead and make sure you have enough food to last through each winter. [...] This should, hopefully, keep players going until the massive AI kingdom update arrives sometime. That's going to be a massive change for the game, further expanding how you play and I'm super excited for it.