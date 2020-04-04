Language Selection

COVID-19 +++ Global cooperation +++ Remote working

Free Software is the only solution to offer full transparency and trust in its implementation. More and more people ask about the use and development of apps that aim at helping to contain the corona virus by tracking new infections and their contact persons. The Free Software Foundation Europe demands that any such app may only be introduced on a voluntary basis and the software must be published under a Free Software / Open Source Software licence. Only Free Software offers enough transparency to validate a complete data protection and a compliant use; thus trust can be established.

Maui Weekly Report

There has been a lot of work into the Maui Project, and the Nitrux team has been actively working on the apps, the framework, and the libraries to make the convergence experience something unique and reliable for our first stable release. Since last time we posted something about the project, many things are refactored, a lot of improvements and UI/UX paper-cut fixes are introduced, and new platforms now have support. We were present at the Plasma Mobile sprint at Berlin, working on improving the Maui apps experience for such a platform. In the sprint, the UBPorts developers were also present, and we are looking forward to seeing the Maui Apps in their platform. Read more

Games: Shadow Warrior 2, Golf With Your Friends and Kingdoms and Castles

  • Shadow Warrior 2 | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.04 | Steam Play

    Shadow Warrior 2 running through Steam Play (Proton 5.0-4) Runs great, few stutters here and there.

  • The brilliant 'Golf With Your Friends' has another massive content update

    A good time for an update with ton of people at home, and what a great game to play with others too! Golf With Your Friends just recently had a 'Volcanic Update' with quite a lot of new content. With an entirely new volcanic and sci-fi themed 18 hole course, the Volcano enters the race. There's also a new Japanese translations, a new and improved Course Editor, new obstacles and hazards, a better tutorial and there's even gamepad support to make it more accessible than ever. [...] Just as a reminder, they announced recently that it was going to be leaving Early Access in Q2 this year, so presumably before the end of June and they've still got updates to come yet.

  • City-building strategy 'Kingdoms and Castles' adds Steam Workshop support ahead of AI kingdoms update

    Kingdoms and Castles, an absolute gem city-builder with some RTS elements to it just gained a highly requested feature with Steam Workshop support now enabled. Kingdoms and Castles can perhaps be compared with games like Banished, requiring you to plan ahead and make sure you have enough food to last through each winter. [...] This should, hopefully, keep players going until the massive AI kingdom update arrives sometime. That's going to be a massive change for the game, further expanding how you play and I'm super excited for it.

Mozilla: Volunteers, These Weeks in Firefox and Development Tales

  • Firefox 75 new contributors

    With the release of Firefox 75, we are pleased to welcome the 40 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 38 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions...

  • These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 72
  • Nick Desaulniers: Off by Two

    “War stories” in programming are entertaining tales of truly evil bugs that kept you up at night. Inspired by posts like My Hardest Bug Ever, Debugging an evil Go runtime bug, and others from /r/TalesFromDebugging, I wanted to share with you one of my favorites from recent memory. Recent work has given me much fulfilment and a long list of truly awful bugs to recount. My blog has been quieter than I would have liked; hopefully I can find more time to document some of these, maybe in series form. May I present to you episode I; “Off by Two.” [...] asm goto is a GNU C extension that allows for assembly code to transfer control flow to a limited, known set of labels in C code. Typically, regular asm statements (the GNU C extension) are treated as a black box in the instruction stream by the compiler; they’re called into (not in the sense of the C calling convention and actual call/jmp/ret instructions) and control flow falls through to the next instruction outside of the inline assembly. Then there’s an “extended inline assembly” dialect that allows for you to specify input and output constraints (in what feels like a whole new regex-like language with characters that have architecture specific or generic meanings, and requires the reference manual to read or write) and whether to treat all memory or specific registers otherwise unnamed as outputs as clobbered. In the final variant, you may also specify a list of labels that the assembly may jump control flow to. There’s also printf-like modifiers called Output Templates, and a few other tricks that require their own post. Within the compiler, we can’t really treat asm statements like a black box anymore. With asm goto, we have something more akin to structured exception handling in C++; we’re going to “call” something, and it may jump control flow to an arbitrary location. Well, not arbitrary. Arbitrary would be an indirect call through a pointer that could’ve been constructed from any number and may or may not be a valid instruction (or meant to be interpreted as one, ie. a “gadget.”) asm goto is like virtual method calls or structured expection handling in C++ in that they all can only transfer control flow to a short list of possible destinations.

