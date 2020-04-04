More than ever these days, people are relying on the internet to stay informed, productive and connected to friends and family. A well-timed entertainment break also helps relieve stress and bring some joy. Here are six Firefox browser extensions to make online entertainment even better in your browser.
If you are newly working or going to school from home, the remote approach can be a big shift in how to get things done. Firefox has a number of browser extensions that might help make the #WFH transition a little easier and more productive.
There has been a lot of work into the Maui Project, and the Nitrux team has been actively working on the apps, the framework, and the libraries to make the convergence experience something unique and reliable for our first stable release. Since last time we posted something about the project, many things are refactored, a lot of improvements and UI/UX paper-cut fixes are introduced, and new platforms now have support. We were present at the Plasma Mobile sprint at Berlin, working on improving the Maui apps experience for such a platform. In the sprint, the UBPorts developers were also present, and we are looking forward to seeing the Maui Apps in their platform.
Free Software is the only solution to offer full transparency and trust in its implementation. More and more people ask about the use and development of apps that aim at helping to contain the corona virus by tracking new infections and their contact persons. The Free Software Foundation Europe demands that any such app may only be introduced on a voluntary basis and the software must be published under a Free Software / Open Source Software licence. Only Free Software offers enough transparency to validate a complete data protection and a compliant use; thus trust can be established.
Games: Shadow Warrior 2, Golf With Your Friends and Kingdoms and Castles
A good time for an update with ton of people at home, and what a great game to play with others too! Golf With Your Friends just recently had a 'Volcanic Update' with quite a lot of new content.
With an entirely new volcanic and sci-fi themed 18 hole course, the Volcano enters the race. There's also a new Japanese translations, a new and improved Course Editor, new obstacles and hazards, a better tutorial and there's even gamepad support to make it more accessible than ever.
Just as a reminder, they announced recently that it was going to be leaving Early Access in Q2 this year, so presumably before the end of June and they've still got updates to come yet.
Kingdoms and Castles, an absolute gem city-builder with some RTS elements to it just gained a highly requested feature with Steam Workshop support now enabled. Kingdoms and Castles can perhaps be compared with games like Banished, requiring you to plan ahead and make sure you have enough food to last through each winter.
This should, hopefully, keep players going until the massive AI kingdom update arrives sometime. That's going to be a massive change for the game, further expanding how you play and I'm super excited for it.
Mozilla: Volunteers, These Weeks in Firefox and Development Tales
With the release of Firefox 75, we are pleased to welcome the 40 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 38 of whom were brand new volunteers! Please join us in thanking each of these diligent and enthusiastic individuals, and take a look at their contributions...
“War stories” in programming are entertaining tales of truly evil bugs that kept you up at night. Inspired by posts like My Hardest Bug Ever, Debugging an evil Go runtime bug, and others from /r/TalesFromDebugging, I wanted to share with you one of my favorites from recent memory. Recent work has given me much fulfilment and a long list of truly awful bugs to recount. My blog has been quieter than I would have liked; hopefully I can find more time to document some of these, maybe in series form. May I present to you episode I; “Off by Two.”
asm goto is a GNU C extension that allows for assembly code to transfer control flow to a limited, known set of labels in C code. Typically, regular asm statements (the GNU C extension) are treated as a black box in the instruction stream by the compiler; they’re called into (not in the sense of the C calling convention and actual call/jmp/ret instructions) and control flow falls through to the next instruction outside of the inline assembly. Then there’s an “extended inline assembly” dialect that allows for you to specify input and output constraints (in what feels like a whole new regex-like language with characters that have architecture specific or generic meanings, and requires the reference manual to read or write) and whether to treat all memory or specific registers otherwise unnamed as outputs as clobbered. In the final variant, you may also specify a list of labels that the assembly may jump control flow to. There’s also printf-like modifiers called Output Templates, and a few other tricks that require their own post.
Within the compiler, we can’t really treat asm statements like a black box anymore. With asm goto, we have something more akin to structured exception handling in C++; we’re going to “call” something, and it may jump control flow to an arbitrary location. Well, not arbitrary. Arbitrary would be an indirect call through a pointer that could’ve been constructed from any number and may or may not be a valid instruction (or meant to be interpreted as one, ie. a “gadget.”) asm goto is like virtual method calls or structured expection handling in C++ in that they all can only transfer control flow to a short list of possible destinations.
With the coronavirus pandemic raging, many PC users have dedicated CPU cycles to medical research using Folding@Home (we’re even doing a fold-off competition with AnandTech). Though Folding@Home does not run on a Raspberry Pi, you can participate in Rosetta@Home, a similar project that’s also researching COVID-19, by installing a free Linux app called BOINC.
BOINC has been around for a long time and supports many different research projects, including Asteroids@Home, which does space research, and some of these projects will work on Raspbian, Raspberry Pi’s official OS. However, the addition of Rosetta@Home is new, and if you want to join that project, you need to run BOINC on a 64-bit operating system (OS), such as Ubuntu (64-bit). Rosetta@Home will not give you any workloads if you try it in Raspbian.
Here’s how to use your Raspberry Pi to fight coronavirus with BOINC and Rosetta@Home.
WinSystems’ fanless, Linux-ready “SYS-ITX-N-3900” computer has an Apollo Lake SoC, -20 to 60°C support, wide-range power, M.2 and mini-PCIe expansion, and a compact 150 x 150 x 50mm footprint.
A year and a half after the first Intel Gemini Lake based embedded computers arrived, we have seen only a few models based on this latest Atom family of chips. Gemini Lake continues to be in short supply, as it has been since its arrival.
Yet, the industry keeps churning out computers based on the similarly 14nm fabricated Apollo Lake platform. The latest is WinSystems’ fanless SYS-ITX-N-3900, which runs Linux or Windows 10 IoT on dual- or quad-core Apollo Lake Atom SoCs.
Estone’s “EMB-2237-AI” Pico-ITX SBC integrates a “SOM-2237” module that runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini and adds a DSP for audio. The carrier adds LAN with PoE, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, mics and speakers, and an M.2 slot with Edge TPU AI support.
Estone Technology’s EMB-2237-AI is the first SBC we’ve seen to combine the 100 x 72mm Pico-ITX form-factor with an NXP i.MX8M Mini SoC. Other Mini-based SBCs include Seco’s SBC-C61, Boardcon’s sandwich-style EM-IMX8M-MINI, and Garz & Fricke’s recent Tanaro, among others.
Ubuntu: Xubuntu 20.04 Beta Run Through, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Security Fixes and Plymouth
Canonical has released today new Linux kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu releases to address a total of four security vulnerabilities discovered by various researchers.
Affecting all supported Ubuntu releases and kernels, a flaw (CVE-2020-8428) discovered by Al Viro in Linux kernel’s VFS (Virtual Filesystem Switch) layer, which could allow a local attacker to crash the system or expose sensitive information, was patched in this update.
On top of that, the new Linux kernel security update also fixes a vulnerability (CVE-2019-19046) discovered in the IPMI message handler implementation, which could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (kernel memory exhaustion). This flaw affects only Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04.4 LTS systems running Linux kernel 5.3.
One of the immediate differences Ubuntu 20.04 desktop/laptop users will notice when booting in UEFI mode is the boot splash screen improvements thanks to leveraging Red Hat's work on providing a flicker-free boot experience and pulling in the UEFI BGRT system/motherboard logo during the boot process to provide a more transitive experience. Canonical in turn is working on pushing some of their improvements back into upstream Plymouth.
The Ubuntu 20.04 LTS boot experience is on-par to what has been found in Fedora and other Linux distributions like Arch Linux for over one year.
