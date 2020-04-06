Games: KeeperRL, Stellaris, SHEEPO, Depth of Extinction, Ufflegrim
KeeperRL, the fantastic mix of a dungeon simulator with roguelike and RPG bits has a new free version out
Bored? Quarantine or Isolation due to the Coronavirus got you down? Time to check out a new game then. KeeperRL, a game that blends together a dungeon building sim with a roguelike and RPG mechanics has a free build up.
Technically, you could get a free copy of KeeperRL before as the developer has given it away free for a long time—however that was the ASCII version with no proper graphics. It's code is also open source under the GPL...
Paradox confirm a large free update for Stellaris in May, and it hit a big concurrent player peak recently
Stellaris recently gained the massive Federations expansion, and now that's out the door Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio are looking ahead towards a big free update due in May.
Before we get into that, it looks like the popularity of Stellaris has been renewed somewhat since Federations launch. Stellaris hit a peak concurrent player count of over 64 thousand in March, the highest since release 4 years ago. Since then, it's still regularly seeing higher than normally player counts.
Quirky metroidvania platformer 'SHEEPO' has you steal eggs and gain transformation powers
SHEEPO, a new upcoming 'quirky' metroidvania platformer recently appeared on Steam, and it instantly pulled in my attention due to the beautiful style. When they describe it as quirky, they're certainly not wrong. You play as some sort of shape-shifting sheep-thing, travelling across an uncharted planet. Why? You're collecting samples of each living species for an intergalactic species database.
You can't just grab a fully grown creature though, you have to search to find their eggs. They're guarded of course, so you have to overcome the Queen of each species. Once you manage to collect the egg, you then get the ability to transform into it.
Tactical RPG 'Depth of Extinction' gains a revamp with a Definitive Edition out now
HOF Studios have given their tactical RPG with turn-based combat, Depth of Extinction, a full makeover with a fresh Definitive Edition as a massive free update.
Blending together elements of FTL and XCOM, it didn't get the best reviews (Mixed overall) and at release largely went unnoticed (until the Steam key debacle anyway). Still, thankfully, the developer kept at it and they've tried to expand it, while also removing or replacing elements that didn't work well in this new Definitive Edition. You can now switch between characters instead of it using an initiative system (so it's more like XCOM), there's Stealth and Ambushes now, more mech units, the game loop has been shortened down from around 20 hours to 10, a brand new tutorial and so on. It's a whole new game feel.
Ufflegrim is the most bizarre deck-builder yet but it looks awesome and it's out now
Ufflegrim, a new release from Corpse King Games arrived yesterday looks absolutely bizarre blending together a deck-builder with a roguelike. All the mechanics together make it sound thoroughly unique too.
With 100 floors to travel through and clear, you need to collect creatures which form your deck. However, it's not quite a standard 'one card equals one creature' mechanic, as you appear to be able to play one card on top of another to act like some sort of buff to the existing creature. You also have your own movement to take care of, while watching out for all the other nasties around the floor.
