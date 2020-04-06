Android Leftovers
Google app update may fix Android Auto voice-command bug (unless it doesn’t)
How to save voicemails on your Android using a built-in app or third-party alternative
Leak reveals that iOS 14 will include Android features that iPhone users have long wanted
Consortium of Fintech and Security Companies Create First Hardware-Free PIN-Based mPOS for Android
OnePlus 8 hasn't even launched yet but its Android rivals should already be very afraid
Motorola One Vision & One Action Android 10 kernal source code goes live; Realme X2, XT & Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 get TWRP support
HMD Global begins rolling out Android 10 to the Nokia 3.2
WORKING Fix: WiFi Authentication Error On Android Smartphones
IKIN Selects Android as Initial Go-to-Market Vehicle
today's howtos
The 20 Best Xfce Themes for Linux System in 2020
Theming and customization is a huge aspect of the Linux world. No other operating system offers such kind of flexibility customizing the desktop. Every desktop environment is great for customizing the look of the Linux system. The Xfce desktop environment is no exception. Instead, it has a massive library of themes and large community support. They are consistently developing Xfce themes for your desktop. Installing and customizing Xfce themes for Linux is also very easy. This article is going to be a handbook for Xfce desktop customization and tweaks.
How to Create Templates in LibreOffice to Save Time and Increase Productivity
Creating a template in LibreOffice can save you some time for the documents that you use often. It can be a letter, a financial spreadsheet or even a presentation. Time is one factor that a template can save and on the other hand it provides consistency where a group of people in an organization work together at the same project. For example, if you are a small organization that has to often issue certificates of experience, instead of copy-pasting from a saved document somewhere, you can create a template. When you need to issue a new certificate of experience, you create a new one from the template, edit it slightly and you are good to go.
