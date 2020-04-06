today's howtos
-
[Older] How to Enable Multiple Simultaneous Audio Outputs on Pulseaudio in Linux
-
How to Install Latest Java 14 in Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04, Linux Mint
-
How to Install GNOME Software Center on Chrome OS
-
How to Restart KDE Plasma Desktop without Rebooting
-
Share your Wifi via QR code
-
Install Franz {Free Messaging App} on Linux Ubuntu 19.10/18.04 LTS!
-
How to use man command in Linux, important options for beginner to advance
-
Install Disk Space Saver on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS!!
-
How to setup the JAVA_HOME path in Debian 10
-
How to Install VMware Tools for Linux Ubuntu 19.10/18.04 LTS?
-
How To Find MAC Address on Linux
-
Android Leftovers
The 20 Best Xfce Themes for Linux System in 2020
Theming and customization is a huge aspect of the Linux world. No other operating system offers such kind of flexibility customizing the desktop. Every desktop environment is great for customizing the look of the Linux system. The Xfce desktop environment is no exception. Instead, it has a massive library of themes and large community support. They are consistently developing Xfce themes for your desktop. Installing and customizing Xfce themes for Linux is also very easy. This article is going to be a handbook for Xfce desktop customization and tweaks.
How to Create Templates in LibreOffice to Save Time and Increase Productivity
Creating a template in LibreOffice can save you some time for the documents that you use often. It can be a letter, a financial spreadsheet or even a presentation. Time is one factor that a template can save and on the other hand it provides consistency where a group of people in an organization work together at the same project. For example, if you are a small organization that has to often issue certificates of experience, instead of copy-pasting from a saved document somewhere, you can create a template. When you need to issue a new certificate of experience, you create a new one from the template, edit it slightly and you are good to go.
