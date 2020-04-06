Programming: Perl and More
-
2020.14 More perspectives
Andrew Shitov has even been more busy than the past weeks. Apart from adding more and more views to the Covid-19 Observer, so many that there’s now an impressive “What’s new” page. But Andrew didn’t stop at that: an article on Perl.com titled “Observing Coronavirus Pandemic with Raku” (/r/perl comments) explains to the readers how some of the unique features of Raku were applied in processing all of the data. And in the meantime Andrew still found time to publish Chapter 7 of their compiler book.
-
Dancer2 0.300001 Released
On behalf of the Dancer Core Team, I’d like to announce the availability of Dancer2 0.300001. This maintenance release brings brings a revamped tutorial, fixing of a YAML-related regression, repair of an encoding bug, and a slew of documentation fixes.
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 054: Kth Permutation Sequence + Collatz Conjecture
-
You Need To Stop Using HTML Email
We need to change this norm from the ground up as a grass roots effort. We'll never convince Gmail and others to automatically display emails in plain text for all users. Nor will we convince companies to stop sending HTML emails to their clients. The only way is to start sending plain text emails and setting up our email programs to only display our received emails as plain text.
As more and more people do this the companies will begin to follow suite due the increasing number of people being unable to easily read their messages.
It's also our duty as good email users to only every send emails as plain text because we can not always be sure that the receiver of our emails is using a program that will render out all the HTML instead of displaying it as a webpage.
Keep in mind that by plain text I don't mean you should not encrypt your emails. If you need to encrypt them then please do; PGP and GPG work very well. When sending an encrypted message; type up your message, encrypt it, and the paste the encrypted output into the email as plain text.
-
Safer SSH agent forwarding
As mentioned, a better alternative is to use the jump host feature: the SSH connection to the target host is tunneled through the SSH connection to the jump host. See the manual page and this blog post for more details.
If you really need to use SSH agent forwarding, you can secure it a bit through a dedicated agent with two main attributes:
it holds only the private key to connect to the target host, and
it asks confirmation for each requested signature.
-
LLVM's Flang/F18 Fortran Compiler Might Be Back On Track For Merging Soon
Since the "f18" open-source Fortran compiler front-end was approved last year for merging as the newest LLVM sub-project and using the Flang name, there have been a number of false starts in getting the code merged. This year alone Flang had multiple delays and cancelled merge plans as the developers worked to get the code ready for upstream. Now though it looks like it could be ready to cross that long sought after milestone for having an in-tree Fortran front-end.
Richard Barton announced today that the team now believes F18 is ready to be merged. There still are some open items still being worked on, but should be easily resolved after the F18 code is within the tree as the new "Flang" compiler.
-
A Telegram bot in Haskell on Amazon Lambda
So instead adding layers and complexities, can I solve this instead my making things simpler? If I compiler my bootstrap into a static Linux binary, it should run on any Linux, including Amazon Linux.
[...]
I am mostly happy with this setup: My game is now available to more people in more ways. I don’t have to maintain any infrastructure. When nobody is using this bot no resources are wasted, and the costs of the service are neglectible -- this is unlikely to go beyond the free tier, and even if it would, the cost per generated image is roughly USD 0.000021.
There is one slight disappointment, though. What I find most intersting about Kaleidogen from a technical point of view is that when you play it in the browser, the images are not generated by my code. Instead, my code creates a WebGL shader program on the fly, and that program generates the image on your graphics card.
-
Cambridge Computing Education Research Symposium – recap of our online event
-
Digital Making at Home: Storytelling with code
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 802 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Pagure, Python and Linux Headlines
OSS Leftovers
Openwashing and SUSE
Recent comments
1 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 55 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago