Debian: ledger2beancount, Reproducible Builds and Debian Project Leader Race
-
Martin Michlmayr: ledger2beancount 2.1 released
I released version 2.1 of ledger2beancount, a ledger to beancount converter.
-
Reproducible Builds in March 2020
Welcome to the March 2020 report from the Reproducible Builds project. In our reports we outline the most important things that we have been up to over the past month and some plans for the future.
-
Jonathan Carter: Free Software Activities for 2020-03
On the 12th of March, I posted my self-nomination for the Debian Project Leader election. This is the second time I’m running for DPL, and you can read my platform here. The campaign period covered the second half of the month, where I answered a bunch of questions on the debian-vote list. The voting period is currently open and ends on 18 April.
[...]
At DebConf19 I wanted to ramp up the efforts to make a Debian PeerTube instance a reality. I spoke to many people about this and discovered that some Debianites are already making all kinds of Debian videos in many different languages. Some were even distributing them locally on DVD and have never uploaded them. I thought that the Debian PeerTube instance could not only be a good platform for DebConf videos, but it could be a good home for many free software content creators, especially if they create Debian specific content. I spoke to Rhonda about it, who’s generally interested in the Fediverse and wanted to host a instances of Pleroma (microblogging service) and PixelFed (free image hosting service that resembles the Instagram site), but needed a place to host them. We decided to combine efforts, and since a very large amount of fediverse services end with .social in their domain names, we ended up calling this project Debian Social. We’re also hosting some non-fediverse services like a WordPress multisite and a Jitsi instance for video chatting.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 805 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Pagure, Python and Linux Headlines
OSS Leftovers
Openwashing and SUSE
Recent comments
1 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 55 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago