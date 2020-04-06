Openwashing and SUSE
Tuning the Terabytes for SUSE Enterprise Storage
This guide is the culmination of efforts I have been working on for more than a year. This all started as an internal wiki where we started capturing tuning information during the first few releases of SUSE Enterprise Storage. As things progressed and more information was scattered around the web and in conference presentations, I started collecting notes and digesting information.
Then, about a year ago, I began work on the Media and Entertainment Solution guide for SUSE Enterprise Storage. This work centered on the use of CephFS during the media creation process. My goal was to build a fairly performant, all-flash, cluster that would provide suitable capacity and performance for the content creation pipeline and capture the information in a public document. During this work, I also decided to produce a couple of IO500 postings, the first being in June of last year for ISC19 and then again in the fall for SC19.
