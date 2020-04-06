Audiocasts/Shows: Pagure, Python and Linux Headlines
-
Pagure a GitLab Alternative: Neal Gompa | Jupiter Extras 69
Pagure, the free software GitLab alternative no one is talking about.
Neal Gompa joins us to discuss what makes it unique, which projects are using it, and the significant adoption in progress.
-
Building The Seq Language For Bioinformatics
Bioinformatics is a complex and computationally demanding domain. The intuitive syntax of Python and extensive set of libraries make it a great language for bioinformatics projects, but it is hampered by the need for computational efficiency. Ariya Shajii created the Seq language to bridge the divide between the performance of languages like C and C++ and the ecosystem of Python with built-in support for commonly used genomics algorithms. In this episode he describes his motivation for creating a new language, how it is implemented, and how it is being used in the life sciences. If you are interested in experimenting with sequencing data then give this a listen and then give Seq a try!
-
2020-04-06 | Linux Headlines
Red Hat names Paul Cormier as President and CEO, Unleashed OS has come to an end, the latest release of the Kaidan XMPP chat client adds audio and video messaging, and the open source eBook reader Foliate has a redesigned user interface for a distraction-free reading experience.
-
today's leftovers
OSS Leftovers
Openwashing and SUSE
