today's leftovers
-
Linux Plumbers Conference: Update on the Plumbers Covid-19 Situation
We’re still planning to hold Plumbers, but adopting a wait and see attitude to the in-person component. As people have noticed, the global prospect for being able to travel to Halifax in August seems to be getting worse, so we’re posting this to give more transparency to what the Plumbers Conference decision points and options are.
Our first consideration is a go/no-go decision point for the in-person conference. Currently, the date we were planning to put the first batch of tickets on-sale (15 May) represents the ideal date for this because it gives time (another 6 weeks) for more clarity to emerge on the situation, while avoiding people doing early purchases only to be disappointed if the event has to be cancelled at a later date.
-
AMD's Marek Olšák Lands Even More OpenGL Threading Improvements Into Mesa 20.1
One month ago to the day I was writing about OpenGL threading improvements for Mesa 20.1 and since then more "GLTHREAD" work has materialized and successfully landed for improving the Mesa OpenGL driver performance.
Longtime AMD open-source developer Marek Olšák has been leading this recent work on GLTHREAD. Over the past month he has landed various GLTHREAD optimizations and whitelisting more games to flip on "mesa_glthread" by default.
-
Microsoft announces IPE, a new code integrity feature for Linux [Ed: Proprietary software of Microsoft would only make GNU/Linux weaker, not stronger]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 817 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Pagure, Python and Linux Headlines
OSS Leftovers
Openwashing and SUSE
Recent comments
1 min 9 sec ago
1 hour 55 min ago
3 hours 14 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
4 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago