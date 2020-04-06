New GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups Tease a Tactile Future on Tablets
With Phosh, the mobile face of GNOME Shell, taking shape on phones it’s not a major leap to start thinking about how the GNOME user experience might function on larger screen sizes.
Like, say a tablet.
Despite some folks thinking that GNOME Shell is a touch-focused UI, it isn’t.
In fact, it’s pretty tedious to use without a keyboard or a mouse. Same was true of Unity, RIP.
To succeed in a finger-driven environment you need a finger-driven interface.
Just like the one on show in “very experimental” concept images recently shared by GNOME designer Tobias Bernard on the GNOME design Gitlab.
Tobias is lead UI/UX designer at Purism and works directly on Phosh.
Also in GNOME today: Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Timelines on Calendar
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Headlines, and Going Linux
-
Hello and welcome to Episode 337 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts take a deep dive into the shallow end of SDRAngel. The project is a GPLv3 licensed, modular front end and headless server for connecting to and operating SDR receivers and transceivers. Discussion includes where to find the software, how to build it, basic operation with broadcast FM stations, DMR, SSB, CW and more. Take a look. Try it out. Have fun with SDR. Hope you enjoy!
-
Microsoft proposes a new Linux kernel security mechanism, Firefox 75 rolls out significant changes, the Cloud Native Computing Foundation adopts Argo, and The Linux Foundation aims to boost adoption of the seL4 secure microkernel.
-
Bill burns out on distrohopping after providing multiple release reviews. Our listeners provide feedback on new user recommendations, hard drive mounting, encryption, trying Linux via USB, and the Linux Spotlight interview. We answer questions on security audit results.
Episode 389 Time Stamps
00:00 Going Linux #389 · Listener Feedback
01:43 Bill burns out on distro hopping
02:24 but he has some feedback on a few releases
02:46 Linux Mint 19.3
03:24 Linux Mint Debian Edition 4
04:38 Endevour OS
07:13 ArcoLinux
10:19 Open Suse
12:16 Ubuntu MATE
14:49 Zorin
17:55 New user recommendations
24:22 Gregory: Hard drive mounting
27:28 Gregory: Great interview
30:09 John: Security audit recommendations
34:19 George: Paul's encryption problem
37:57 David: Linux via USB
44:09 goinglinux.com, goinglinux@gmail.com, +1-904-468-7889, @goinglinux, feedback, listen, subscribe
45:17 End
Linux powered automotive computer is loaded with wireless
Eurotech’s rugged “DynaGate 20-30” is an automotive-certified IoT edge gateway that runs Linux on an Apollo Lake SoC with LTE Cat 4, WiFi, BLE, GPS, 2x GbE, and isolated DIO, serial, and CAN.
A week after announcing a BoltGate 20-31 transportation computer aimed at rolling stock applications, Eurotech has unveiled an “automotive-certified Multi-service IoT Edge Gateway.” The fanless DynaGate 20-30 runs the same Yocto-derived Eurotech Everyware Linux distribution with Eclipse tooling and Azul Java support on the same Intel Apollo Lake platform used by the BoltGate 20-31.
Red Hat Promoting Linux Containers
-
CIOs have many challenges today (to say the least), but one of the biggest is enabling the constant development and delivery of new applications — no longer a "nice to have" but a "must have" in today's ever-changing business and global environments. There are many tools that can help CIOs provide this support, but one of the most important is Linux containers.
In a recent Smarter with Gartner report, Gartner Distinguished VP Analyst Gene Alvarez named "enabling and balancing product and project management of applications to focus on delivering business outcomes while maintaining highly reliable core business operations" as being one of the key challenges CIOs face in 2020.
Organizations are turning to containers as a way to provide this business-technology balance. Indeed, the use of Linux containers has increased significantly in just the last year.
