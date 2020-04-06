Android Leftovers
These 50 Android apps are damaging your phone and need to be removed right now
Today’s best Android game/app deals + freebies: Spirit Roots, AceSpeeder, more
Power BI Android now offers app shortcuts
Android Users Beware: 100 Million Users Must Delete This ‘Very Dangerous’ App Now
Nokia 3.2 gets Android 10 update
Samsung’s next Android tablets may have larger 11 and 12.4-inch displays
Google is requiring Virtual A/B on new Android 11 devices, paving the way for mandatory Seamless Updates
Google Chrome for Android may soon support multiple displays with separate tabs
How to delete contacts on an Android device in 2 ways
How to manually change the time on your Android device in 4 simple steps
How to reset network settings on an Android device
Disney+ now available on Philips Ambilight Android TVs
YouTube TV for Android adds long overdue dark mode
New GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups Tease a Tactile Future on Tablets
With Phosh, the mobile face of GNOME Shell, taking shape on phones it’s not a major leap to start thinking about how the GNOME user experience might function on larger screen sizes. Like, say a tablet. Despite some folks thinking that GNOME Shell is a touch-focused UI, it isn’t. In fact, it’s pretty tedious to use without a keyboard or a mouse. Same was true of Unity, RIP. To succeed in a finger-driven environment you need a finger-driven interface. Just like the one on show in “very experimental” concept images recently shared by GNOME designer Tobias Bernard on the GNOME design Gitlab. Tobias is lead UI/UX designer at Purism and works directly on Phosh. Also in GNOME today: Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Timelines on Calendar
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Headlines, and Going Linux
Linux powered automotive computer is loaded with wireless
Eurotech’s rugged “DynaGate 20-30” is an automotive-certified IoT edge gateway that runs Linux on an Apollo Lake SoC with LTE Cat 4, WiFi, BLE, GPS, 2x GbE, and isolated DIO, serial, and CAN. A week after announcing a BoltGate 20-31 transportation computer aimed at rolling stock applications, Eurotech has unveiled an “automotive-certified Multi-service IoT Edge Gateway.” The fanless DynaGate 20-30 runs the same Yocto-derived Eurotech Everyware Linux distribution with Eclipse tooling and Azul Java support on the same Intel Apollo Lake platform used by the BoltGate 20-31.
Red Hat Promoting Linux Containers
