Firefox 75 Released with Revamped Address Bar. Download Now.
The most popular and privacy-focused modern web browser Firefox released the latest version 75 with the revamped address bar and many many changes.
Used by millions of home, and enterprise users, Firefox with each release, adding more features for its users including some privacy-focused items as well."
New GNOME Mobile Shell Mockups Tease a Tactile Future on Tablets
With Phosh, the mobile face of GNOME Shell, taking shape on phones it’s not a major leap to start thinking about how the GNOME user experience might function on larger screen sizes. Like, say a tablet. Despite some folks thinking that GNOME Shell is a touch-focused UI, it isn’t. In fact, it’s pretty tedious to use without a keyboard or a mouse. Same was true of Unity, RIP. To succeed in a finger-driven environment you need a finger-driven interface. Just like the one on show in “very experimental” concept images recently shared by GNOME designer Tobias Bernard on the GNOME design Gitlab. Tobias is lead UI/UX designer at Purism and works directly on Phosh. Also in GNOME today: Georges Basile Stavracas Neto: Timelines on Calendar
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, Linux Headlines, and Going Linux
Linux powered automotive computer is loaded with wireless
Eurotech’s rugged “DynaGate 20-30” is an automotive-certified IoT edge gateway that runs Linux on an Apollo Lake SoC with LTE Cat 4, WiFi, BLE, GPS, 2x GbE, and isolated DIO, serial, and CAN. A week after announcing a BoltGate 20-31 transportation computer aimed at rolling stock applications, Eurotech has unveiled an “automotive-certified Multi-service IoT Edge Gateway.” The fanless DynaGate 20-30 runs the same Yocto-derived Eurotech Everyware Linux distribution with Eclipse tooling and Azul Java support on the same Intel Apollo Lake platform used by the BoltGate 20-31.
