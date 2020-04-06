Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, LINUX Unplugged and Python Bytes
mintCast 332 – Thunar Storm
First up, in our Wanderings, I go on a LMDE tour, Tony Hughes becomes a model, Moss learns more about Grub, Tony Watts plays some music, Bo considers a pfSense deployment, and Joe gets caught up on shows.
Then, in the news, Linux Mint Monthly news comes out, F-Droid gets some money,and Thunar and Java get updates.
OK OOMer | LINUX Unplugged 348
Today we make nice with a killer, an early out-of-memory daemon, and one of the new features in Fedora 32. We put EarlyOOM to the test in a real-world workload and are shocked by the results.
Plus we debate if OpenWrt is still the best router solution, and chew on Microsoft's new SELinux competitor.
Episode #176: How python implements super long integers
Devices With GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, LINUX Unplugged and Python Bytes
Firefox 75 Released with Revamped Address Bar. Download Now.
The most popular and privacy-focused modern web browser Firefox released the latest version 75 with the revamped address bar and many many changes. Used by millions of home, and enterprise users, Firefox with each release, adding more features for its users including some privacy-focused items as well."
Android Leftovers
