today's howtos
-
How to Reset Forgotten Root Password in Debian 10
-
How to append text to end of a file in Linux
-
Installing the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 6 on Oracle Linux 8
-
Installing the EPEL repository on Oracle Linux 8
-
Using Gnome 3 Screen Sharing on Oracle Linux 8
-
How To Upgrade Ubuntu From Command Line Terminal?
-
How to Use Ansible Vault to Secure Sensitive Data
-
How to clean your computer screen
-
How to use your smartphone as a webcam
-
Install Hiri {Email Client App} on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS!!
-
Install Lightworks on Linux Ubuntu 19.10/18.04 LTS! (*Free Video Editor*)
-
Here’s How to Find Out Which Desktop Environment You are Using
-
Check Out Plex installation steps on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS!
-
{Vivaldi Browser} for Linux Ubuntu 19.10/18.04 LTS!
-
Setting up logrotate in Linux
-
Bash Tips – How to cp or mv and cd in one command
-
50 Frequently Asked AWS Interview Questions and Answers
-
Watch Synchronized Videos With Your Remote Friends Using Syncplay (Linux, macOS, Windows)
Syncplay is a free and open source tool to synchronize media players with remote friends to watch videos together, available for Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux and *BSD. It supports mpv, VLC, MPC-BE and MPC-HC, with each user being able to use any of these media players. The application synchronizes the position and play state of the media player over the Internet, allowing all viewers to watch the same video in the same time. So when one viewer seeks, pauses or unpauses a video, this is applied to all viewers / media players that are in the same Syncplay room, on the same server. You can choose to use one of the free public Syncplay servers, or you can host your own public or private Syncplay server, be it on Windows, macOS, Linux (including Raspberry Pi).
COVID-19 Hackathons: Only Free Software creates global solutions
Currently we see a lot of hackathons to find tools that help tackle the crisis of pandemic COVID-19. More and more governments and administrations are hosting or funding such hackathons. To make sure that the results of these hackathons can be used globally and adapted locally - that the software can be used, studied, shared and improved everywhere - the FSFE asks to publish the outcomes under a Free Software licence. Breaking the chain of COVID-19 infections and alleviating its dramatic impacts are of top priority within our societies. Software is inherently connected to achieve these goals, from 3D printing ventilators to tracking potential outbreaks or organising solidarity within communities. During the last weeks we have seen virtual hackathons being organised to help find and fund solutions that tackle the COVID-19 crisis. For the time being only some of them are published under a Free Software licence, also called Open Source Software or Libre Software licence, meaning that these solutions can be used, studied, shared and improved by everyone around the world. Meanwhile, more and more European governments and administrations are hosting virtual hackathons to help develop new tools. While some of them are explicitly supporting Free Software solutions only, like the WirVsVirus hackathon others are not mentioning their licence at all - like EUvsVirus initiated by the European Commission or Global Hack, funded by StartUpEU, making it difficult or impossible to reuse the software in other parts of the world.
Community Engagement Challenge
