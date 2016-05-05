Games: Steam, Shortest Trip to Earth, Receiver 2 and Minetest
Valve put out a 'Data Deep Dive' to show how games are doing on Steam
This new talkative Valve is certainly welcome, as they continue to do blog posts talking about the Steam ecosystem and how good and bad developers are doing. The latest is a 'Data Deep Dive' which has some interesting information.
Giving a brief bit of history on how Steam was pretty much locked-down until Greenlight launched in 2012, opened up to a lot more indie games and then in 2017 they launched Steam Direct fully opening up Steam to pretty much any developer. Since then, obviously, Steam has exploded in size.
Even with Steam having so many thousands of games now, according to Valve more "new releases than ever are finding success".
[...]
This still doesn't mean launching on Steam will be an instant or guaranteed success, as Steam grows there's clearly more games than ever also not reaching even $5K in the first two weeks. In Valve's own graph in their research notes, they showed approximately 1,450 titles hitting $5K in the first two weeks in 2019 but when you look at how many titles released in 2019 it means the vast majority didn't even hit that. This is debatable on how bad that actually is in reality, since even on Linux which is a niche platform on Steam there's a large amount of very quickly made "filler" games released every year.
Shortest Trip to Earth should be releasing for Linux and hopefully soon
Shortest Trip to Earth, a roguelike spaceship simulator focused on exploration, ship management and tactical battles is now officially coming to Linux and hopefully soon.
Realistic gun simulation FPS 'Receiver 2' launching April 14
Receiver 2 is not a traditional first-person shooter, as it simulates the very mechanics of the guns down to every spring and pin. It's now been given a release date for April 14.
Free and open source voxel game engine 'Minetest' has a new release up
Minetest, a free and open source voxel game engine styled like Minecraft has a new release up with some graphical updates, UI improvements and more.
While Minetest does come with a basic Minecraft-like game, really the power of Minetest is the plugin system. Out of the box, there's not much in it. However, with a few button clicks in the built-in downloader, you can access a ton of extra content and entire game packs to add into it.
Minetest 5.2.0 was released a few days ago and while it does include the usual assortment of fixes, there's also some fun sounding improvements too. Waves are now generated with Perlin-type noise, arm inertia animations were improved, there's now basic model shading possible, better natural light, visual feedback for button states in the UI, modding is a little easier as it should automatically enable a mod's dependencies in the world config menu, tools/weapons can wear out on hits, lots of modding enhancements and so on.
Watch Synchronized Videos With Your Remote Friends Using Syncplay (Linux, macOS, Windows)
Syncplay is a free and open source tool to synchronize media players with remote friends to watch videos together, available for Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux and *BSD. It supports mpv, VLC, MPC-BE and MPC-HC, with each user being able to use any of these media players. The application synchronizes the position and play state of the media player over the Internet, allowing all viewers to watch the same video in the same time. So when one viewer seeks, pauses or unpauses a video, this is applied to all viewers / media players that are in the same Syncplay room, on the same server. You can choose to use one of the free public Syncplay servers, or you can host your own public or private Syncplay server, be it on Windows, macOS, Linux (including Raspberry Pi).
COVID-19 Hackathons: Only Free Software creates global solutions
Currently we see a lot of hackathons to find tools that help tackle the crisis of pandemic COVID-19. More and more governments and administrations are hosting or funding such hackathons. To make sure that the results of these hackathons can be used globally and adapted locally - that the software can be used, studied, shared and improved everywhere - the FSFE asks to publish the outcomes under a Free Software licence. Breaking the chain of COVID-19 infections and alleviating its dramatic impacts are of top priority within our societies. Software is inherently connected to achieve these goals, from 3D printing ventilators to tracking potential outbreaks or organising solidarity within communities. During the last weeks we have seen virtual hackathons being organised to help find and fund solutions that tackle the COVID-19 crisis. For the time being only some of them are published under a Free Software licence, also called Open Source Software or Libre Software licence, meaning that these solutions can be used, studied, shared and improved by everyone around the world. Meanwhile, more and more European governments and administrations are hosting virtual hackathons to help develop new tools. While some of them are explicitly supporting Free Software solutions only, like the WirVsVirus hackathon others are not mentioning their licence at all - like EUvsVirus initiated by the European Commission or Global Hack, funded by StartUpEU, making it difficult or impossible to reuse the software in other parts of the world.
