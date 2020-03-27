Signage SBC showcases hexa-core S922X
Shenzhen Tomato’s “XYT-6689” SBC runs Android 9.0 on a 2GHz hexa-core -A73 and -A53 Amlogic S922X with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC. Display interfaces including HDMI 2.1, LVDS, eDP, and V-by-One.
Shenzhen Tomato has posted a product page for a signage-oriented XYT-6689 (Amlogic S922X Digital Signage) SBC that runs Android 9.0 on Amlogic’s S922X. The only other S922X-based SBC we’ve seen is Hardkernel’s community-backed Odroid-N2, which supports it with Ubuntu 18.04 in addition to Android 9. The unpriced XYT-6689 is designed for digital signage, intelligent display terminal equipment, industrial automation terminals, and gaming and AI computers.
You probably have a few Linux machines in your data center that have a few CPU cycles to spare. Why not make use of them for a printer server? After all, most businesses still rely on printing for certain departments. When your business is large enough to require a print server, you might as well go with a tried and true system: Linux.
There’s been a bit of speculation as to whether our April 1st post was a joke. Part of it was a joke: we’re not deprecating Linux-libre, fear not! But when we published it, it was already April 2nd in Eastern parts of the world and thus, not surprisingly, the remainder of the post was less of a joke.
Many of you know that it's possible to access Docker container logs using "docker logs" command. But fewer people know that it's possible to follow logs stream for new messages (like tail -f), and even fewer yet are aware that it's possible to specify timestamps of the period you want to review – showing only specific logs during that period.
Echo command outputs strings that are passed as arguments and usually used in shell scripts and batch files to output status text to a screen or as a source part of a pipeline. Syntax: echo [-n] [string ...] Let's learn its usage in Linux with practical examples in today's session of Terminal Tuts.
4 Methods to Setup and Use a VPN Let's go over the setup and usage of VPNs as they are the best method to work from home. I have set up several VPNs over the past couple of weeks and here are a few of the methods I have used.
One of your many duties as a system administrator is the often daunting task of keeping your system's filesystems clear of clutter. It's not an easy task, is it? This first article in a short housekeeping series explores some basic system housekeeping concepts that will keep your systems healthy and your users responsible.
KDE’s desktop effects are fantastic, except when taking screenshots for use on your site or blog. Great-looking shadows around every desktop element are captured as well and can end up conflicting with your site or blog’s theme. Most screenshot tools insist on capturing them, and the option they offer to disable decorations can also change how windows look. The only solution seems to be to capture a rectangular area and then manually define the region of each screenshot or maybe to edit each screenshot afterward in something like GIMP.
This quick tutorial shows how to install Shutter, one of the most popular screenshot applications for Linux desktop, in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Shutter is removed from the main Ubuntu repositories since Ubuntu 18.10, along with some old Gnome libraries required by the screenshot tool. It is however can be easily installed via the community maintained PPA repository in Ubuntu 19.10, Ubuntu 20.04.
If you find yourself here reading this article, it probably means something has gone terribly wrong. Take a deep breath, we’re going to get through this. Buried in the depths of the Google search results for “deleted file recovery,” past the very aggressive SEO results of various companies trying to get you to buy their software, lies a result for one of my favorite pieces of free open-source software, PhotoRec. It is a companion program to TestDisk, another piece of wonderful open-source software, created by CGSecurity under the GNU General Public License. In this guide, we will go through the relatively painless process of recovering deleted files with PhotoRec. These tools are especially useful for recovering files from portable flash media used with digital cameras.
Open and extract 180+ archive formats: 001, 7Z, ACE(*), ARC, ARJ, BZ2, CAB, DMG, GZ, ISO, LHA, PAQ, PEA, RAR, TAR, UDF, WIM, XZ, ZIP ZIPX - view full list of supported archive file formats for archiving and for extraction.
Photo software options [Ed: GIMP (the GNU Image Manipulation Program) listed under "Freeware" (which is wrong)]
GIMP (the GNU Image Manipulation Program) is an open source program that has been around since the mid-to-late 1990s so there’s been plenty of time to refine it. Available for the Linux, Mac OS X and Windows platforms it provides most of the same features as Adobe’s Photoshop and its user interface is highly customisable. It also supports many of the plugins offered by third-party developers.
Google has just released Chrome 81 on all supported platforms, including Linux, Windows, and Mac.
The new version is 81.0.4044.92, and it includes several notable improvements, including support for the Web NFC API, which means that web apps can finally use the built-in NFC.
In other words, if your device is bundled with an NFC, web apps can use it though Google Chrome, either for data transfer or for other implementations.
Google says it has resolves a total of 32 security vulnerabilities with this release, with the company once again paying thousands of dollars in bounties to researchers who reported the flaws.
Backups are important. Backups are crucial. Backups are love, backups are life. Over the years, I've talked about the cardinal value of keeping your data safe, and that means multiple copies, multiple locations. We also talked about how to concoct your own quick 'n' dirty setup with tar and gpg recently. That one covers both data and application settings. Speaking of the latter ...
Let's expand on this some more. If you have multiple computers, reinstall systems frequently, or just like to have a consistent configuration across multiple hosts, you might be interested in a way to manage application settings. In Linux, most software keeps their configurations in hidden files inside the home directory, either at the top level (/home/username) or inside the .config sub-directory. Either way, there could be plenty of them, you want to make sure you always have a copy, and if something goes wrong, you can easily revert to a good checkpoint. Introducting YADM and Homeshick.
With an apparent blame on the novel coronavirus, The Qt Company is said to be considering restricting new Qt releases to paying customers for a period of twelve months in an effort to boost their near-term finances.
Earlier today The Qt Company published a 2020 Qt road-map while following that a Phoronix reader tipped us off to the latest discussions between KDE, the Qt project, and The Qt Company.
KDE and the open-source Qt folks have been in discussions with The Qt Company especially with the restrictions announced back in January by The Qt Company that LTS point releases might only be available to commercial customers, Qt Accounts being needed for binary package downloads, etc.
Dear KDE community,
the relationship between the KDE community, the Qt project and The Qt Company
has always been close and beneficial for all three.
* The Qt Company benefits from having a large and healthy community of
contributors, developers and experts around their product.
* KDE benefits from being able to use Qt and to contribute directly to Qt.
* The Qt project benefits from having the company as a steward and very large
contributor, and having KDE as a large and well-known sub-community.
Last December, I published a document explaining the win-win-win-relationship:
http://www.olafsw.de/a-better-qt-because-of-open-source-and-kde/
Unfortunately, The Qt Company is currently considering to stop this healthy
cooperation.
Fortunately, the KDE Free Qt Foundation exists, which secures the continued
existence of Open Source Qt:
https://kde.org/community/whatiskde/kdefreeqtfoundation.php
Together with Martin Konold, I represent KDE in the board of the foundation.
I will now give you a bit of background information.
During the past two years, there have been negotiations between The Qt Company
and the KDE Free Qt Foundation for updating the contract.
Our goals in negotiations:
* helping the company increase their revenue without harming the Qt project or
the KDE community
* strengthening the protection of the Qt project and of the KDE community
* avoiding a parting of ways between The Qt Company and the Qt+KDE communities
Concrete areas included in the negotiations are:
* Fixing the incompatibility between paid Qt license terms and using or
contributing to Open Source
(“Prohibited Combination” in https://www.qt.io/terms-conditions/ )
* Fixing the license incompatibility between the Qt Design Studio (which is
only partly Free Software) and our existing contract with the company
* Making our contract with the company stronger, requiring them to make
immediate Free Software releases of Qt (currently, they are allowed to delay
by 12 months) to ensure the availability of LTS security fixes for KDE
* Updating our contract to include Wayland
* Evaluating contract changes suggested by the company aimed at making the Qt
business more profitable, for example the option of selling bundles of Qt with
other software, or making integrations with proprietary third-party software
possible
One setback in the negotiations has been an announcement of The Qt Company in
January: https://www.qt.io/blog/qt-offering-changes-2020
They announced that LTS releases of Qt will only be available for paid license
holders. It is still unclear what this implies for contributions to Qt and for
the sharing of security fixes between the various parties (including The Qt
Company, the many Qt experts contributing, the KDE community, and Linux
distributions).
At an in-person meeting in Frankfurt on March 6, we nevertheless managed to
lay the groundwork for a possible path forward, continuing with an approach
beneficial to all sides.
But last week, the company suddenly informed both the KDE e.V. board and the
KDE Free QT Foundation that the economic outlook caused by the Corona virus
puts more pressure on them to increase short-term revenue. As a result, they
are thinking about restricting ALL Qt releases to paid license holders for the
first 12 months. They are aware that this would mean the end of contributions
via Open Governance in practice.
Obviously, it cannot be in the middle- and long-term health of The Qt Company
to separate itself from the very strong Qt + KDE communities.
We hope The Qt Company will reconsider. However, this threat to the Open
Source community needs to be anticipated, so that the Qt and KDE communities
can prepare themselves.
The Qt Company says that they are willing to reconsider the approach only if
we offer them concessions in other areas. I am reminded, however, of the
situation half a year ago. We had discussed an approach for contract updates,
which they suddenly threw away by restricting LTS releases of Qt instead.
What does this mean for the future of Qt and for the future of KDE?
All software changes in Qt will still be available at as Open Source as
required by our contract – maybe with a delay of 12 months if the company
decides to part ways with the communities.
We will continue to work on a contract update that helps all sides. But even
if these negotiations were to be unilaterally stopped by The Qt Company, Qt
will stay Open Source, and KDE will be able to use it. I am also absolutely
sure that the Qt + KDE communities will continue cooperation on new features,
bug fixes, and security fixes, even should The Qt Company decide to forgo the
benefits of cooperation.
I invite The Qt Company to stay with us. It will be worthwhile.
Best regards,
Olaf
There is not much fun in creating your own desktop applications if you can't share them with other people — whether than means publishing it commercially, sharing it online or just giving it to someone you know. Sharing your apps allows other people to benefit from your hard work!
The good news is there are tools available to help you do just that with your Python applications which work well with apps built using Qt5. In this tutorial we'll look at the most popular tool for packaging Python applications: PyInstaller.
This tutorial is broken down into a series of steps, using PyInstaller to build first simple, and then increasingly complex PyQt5 applications into distributable EXE files on Windows. You can choose to follow it through completely, or skip ahead to the examples that are most relevant to your own project.
Last weekend would have been the traditional annual KDE PIM meeting in Toulouse, but with travel being largely shut down in Europe we had to do this virtually. That meant missing out on the culinary treats of being in France, but we got a few things done nevertheless.
[...]
Nico has been working on this, eventually enabling platform calendar abstraction behind the KCalendarCore API. So the same application code could be using a calendar from Akonadi on a desktop system and the Android calendar on a phone.
We hopefully managed to sort out the remaining conceptual questions for this (modeling hierarchies, lazy population of expensive calendars, separate classes for the calendar metadata or not).
Moving PIM modules to KDE Frameworks
KDAV is nearing completion for transitioning to Frameworks after the 20.04 release (so in May or June). A final review pass resulted in a few more improvements and API cleanups.
Following KDAV the possible candidates are the KGAPI library, which is already used externally and thus would benefit most, as well as the various email frameworks (MIME, IMAP, SMTP).
