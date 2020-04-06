Qt and KDE Development
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
With an apparent blame on the novel coronavirus, The Qt Company is said to be considering restricting new Qt releases to paying customers for a period of twelve months in an effort to boost their near-term finances.
Earlier today The Qt Company published a 2020 Qt road-map while following that a Phoronix reader tipped us off to the latest discussions between KDE, the Qt project, and The Qt Company.
KDE and the open-source Qt folks have been in discussions with The Qt Company especially with the restrictions announced back in January by The Qt Company that LTS point releases might only be available to commercial customers, Qt Accounts being needed for binary package downloads, etc.
Qt, Open Source and corona
Dear KDE community, the relationship between the KDE community, the Qt project and The Qt Company has always been close and beneficial for all three. * The Qt Company benefits from having a large and healthy community of contributors, developers and experts around their product. * KDE benefits from being able to use Qt and to contribute directly to Qt. * The Qt project benefits from having the company as a steward and very large contributor, and having KDE as a large and well-known sub-community. Last December, I published a document explaining the win-win-win-relationship: http://www.olafsw.de/a-better-qt-because-of-open-source-and-kde/ Unfortunately, The Qt Company is currently considering to stop this healthy cooperation. Fortunately, the KDE Free Qt Foundation exists, which secures the continued existence of Open Source Qt: https://kde.org/community/whatiskde/kdefreeqtfoundation.php Together with Martin Konold, I represent KDE in the board of the foundation. I will now give you a bit of background information. During the past two years, there have been negotiations between The Qt Company and the KDE Free Qt Foundation for updating the contract. Our goals in negotiations: * helping the company increase their revenue without harming the Qt project or the KDE community * strengthening the protection of the Qt project and of the KDE community * avoiding a parting of ways between The Qt Company and the Qt+KDE communities Concrete areas included in the negotiations are: * Fixing the incompatibility between paid Qt license terms and using or contributing to Open Source (“Prohibited Combination” in https://www.qt.io/terms-conditions/ ) * Fixing the license incompatibility between the Qt Design Studio (which is only partly Free Software) and our existing contract with the company * Making our contract with the company stronger, requiring them to make immediate Free Software releases of Qt (currently, they are allowed to delay by 12 months) to ensure the availability of LTS security fixes for KDE * Updating our contract to include Wayland * Evaluating contract changes suggested by the company aimed at making the Qt business more profitable, for example the option of selling bundles of Qt with other software, or making integrations with proprietary third-party software possible One setback in the negotiations has been an announcement of The Qt Company in January: https://www.qt.io/blog/qt-offering-changes-2020 They announced that LTS releases of Qt will only be available for paid license holders. It is still unclear what this implies for contributions to Qt and for the sharing of security fixes between the various parties (including The Qt Company, the many Qt experts contributing, the KDE community, and Linux distributions). At an in-person meeting in Frankfurt on March 6, we nevertheless managed to lay the groundwork for a possible path forward, continuing with an approach beneficial to all sides. But last week, the company suddenly informed both the KDE e.V. board and the KDE Free QT Foundation that the economic outlook caused by the Corona virus puts more pressure on them to increase short-term revenue. As a result, they are thinking about restricting ALL Qt releases to paid license holders for the first 12 months. They are aware that this would mean the end of contributions via Open Governance in practice. Obviously, it cannot be in the middle- and long-term health of The Qt Company to separate itself from the very strong Qt + KDE communities. We hope The Qt Company will reconsider. However, this threat to the Open Source community needs to be anticipated, so that the Qt and KDE communities can prepare themselves. The Qt Company says that they are willing to reconsider the approach only if we offer them concessions in other areas. I am reminded, however, of the situation half a year ago. We had discussed an approach for contract updates, which they suddenly threw away by restricting LTS releases of Qt instead. What does this mean for the future of Qt and for the future of KDE? All software changes in Qt will still be available at as Open Source as required by our contract – maybe with a delay of 12 months if the company decides to part ways with the communities. We will continue to work on a contract update that helps all sides. But even if these negotiations were to be unilaterally stopped by The Qt Company, Qt will stay Open Source, and KDE will be able to use it. I am also absolutely sure that the Qt + KDE communities will continue cooperation on new features, bug fixes, and security fixes, even should The Qt Company decide to forgo the benefits of cooperation. I invite The Qt Company to stay with us. It will be worthwhile. Best regards, Olaf
Learn PyQt: Packaging PyQt5 & PySide2 applications for Windows, with PyInstaller
There is not much fun in creating your own desktop applications if you can't share them with other people — whether than means publishing it commercially, sharing it online or just giving it to someone you know. Sharing your apps allows other people to benefit from your hard work!
The good news is there are tools available to help you do just that with your Python applications which work well with apps built using Qt5. In this tutorial we'll look at the most popular tool for packaging Python applications: PyInstaller.
This tutorial is broken down into a series of steps, using PyInstaller to build first simple, and then increasingly complex PyQt5 applications into distributable EXE files on Windows. You can choose to follow it through completely, or skip ahead to the examples that are most relevant to your own project.
Virtual KDE PIM Sprint April 2020
Last weekend would have been the traditional annual KDE PIM meeting in Toulouse, but with travel being largely shut down in Europe we had to do this virtually. That meant missing out on the culinary treats of being in France, but we got a few things done nevertheless.
[...]
Nico has been working on this, eventually enabling platform calendar abstraction behind the KCalendarCore API. So the same application code could be using a calendar from Akonadi on a desktop system and the Android calendar on a phone.
We hopefully managed to sort out the remaining conceptual questions for this (modeling hierarchies, lazy population of expensive calendars, separate classes for the calendar metadata or not).
Moving PIM modules to KDE Frameworks
KDAV is nearing completion for transitioning to Frameworks after the 20.04 release (so in May or June). A final review pass resulted in a few more improvements and API cleanups.
Following KDAV the possible candidates are the KGAPI library, which is already used externally and thus would benefit most, as well as the various email frameworks (MIME, IMAP, SMTP).
Signage SBC showcases hexa-core S922X
Shenzhen Tomato’s “XYT-6689” SBC runs Android 9.0 on a 2GHz hexa-core -A73 and -A53 Amlogic S922X with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC. Display interfaces including HDMI 2.1, LVDS, eDP, and V-by-One. Shenzhen Tomato has posted a product page for a signage-oriented XYT-6689 (Amlogic S922X Digital Signage) SBC that runs Android 9.0 on Amlogic’s S922X. The only other S922X-based SBC we’ve seen is Hardkernel’s community-backed Odroid-N2, which supports it with Ubuntu 18.04 in addition to Android 9. The unpriced XYT-6689 is designed for digital signage, intelligent display terminal equipment, industrial automation terminals, and gaming and AI computers.
today's howtos
Software: PeaZip, GIMP, Chrome, YADM and Homeshick
Qt and KDE Development
