SUSE Leftovers
-
SUSE Cloud Application Platform Air gapped installation
Containers has become first choice and ask from customers and Kubernetes is the first choice for container orchestration. Cloud native applications are being built. SUSE Cloud Application Platform is a modern application delivery platform used to bring an advance cloud native developer experience to Kubernetes. SUSE has containerized Cloud foundry.
Container images being downloaded on Kubernetes master and worker nodes when we deploy SUSE Cloud Application Platform. Source of these container images can be SUSE registry site which is registry.suse.com or can be a local registry in the same network of Kubernetes master and worker nodes.
-
SUSE Home Office Workplace: Our offering for your business continuity strategy
Providing employees in the home office with secure and reliable access to their business-critical applications – that is currently the big challenge for companies. Hardware bottlenecks, limited budgets and enormous time pressure make the implementation of emergency plans more difficult in many organizations. To help you work from home, we offer a cost-effective business continuity solution that you can implement quickly and easily: the SUSE Home Office Workplace.
-
SUSE Manager 4: The Smart Choice for Managing Linux
“Only SUSE Manager combines software content lifecycle management (CLM) with a centrally staged repository and class-leading configuration management and automation, plus optional state of the art monitoring capabilities, for all major Linux distributions.”
These days, IT departments manage highly dynamic and heterogeneous networks under constantly changing requirements. One important trend that has contributed to the growing complexity is the rise of software-defined infrastructures (SDIs). An SDI consists of a single pool of virtual resources that system administrators can manage efficiently and always in the same way, regardless of whether the resources reside on premise or in the cloud. SUSE Manager is a powerful tool that brings the promise of SDI to Linux server management.
You can use SUSE Manager to manage a diverse pool of Linux systems through their complete lifecycle, including deployment, configuration, auditing and software management. This paper highlights some of the benefits of SUSE Manager and describes how SUSE Manager stacks up against other open source management solutions.
-
Automating the SAP HANA High Availability Cluster Deployment for Microsoft Azure
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 870 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat Summit and License Track at FOSS-North
Canonical on NFV and Wellcome Sanger Institute
Android Leftovers
Mapzen open-source mapping project revived under the Urban Computing Foundation
The Mapzen open-source mapping platform has a hard history. On the one hand, Mapzen is used by over 70,000 developers and it's the backbone of such mapping services as OpenStreetMap, Remix, and Carto. But, as a business, Mapzen failed in 2018. Mapzen's code and service lived on as a Linux Foundation Project. Now, it's moved on to the Urban Computing Foundation (UCF), another Linux Foundation group with more resources. UCF is devoted to helping create smarter cities, multimodal transportation, and autonomous vehicles.
Recent comments
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 17 min ago
2 hours 58 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 8 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago