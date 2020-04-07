Android Leftovers
Avast Secure Browser lands on Android complete with a built-in VPN
All of Android 11's new features (so far)
Samsung Galaxy A20e and Galaxy A10 also make the jump to Android 10
POLL: What Android Phone Feature is Most Important to You?
How to play free YouTube music in the background on Android and iPhones
Add a keyboard to your iPad or Android tablet for up to 80% off
Devices: Rockchip, Olimex, DragonBoard and Axiomtek
LibreOffice: LibreOffice Macro Team, Writer and Impress
today's howtos
Rugged, Linux-driven IoT gateways are optimized for sensor monitoring
Neousys’ IGT-33V and IGT-34C gateways run Debian on a TI AM3352 and offer PoE+ PD, isolated DIO, and 8x 0-10V (33V) or 4x 4-20mA (34C) analog inputs. They follow similar IGT30 and IGT-31D models that focus on digital outputs. We missed Neousys’ January announcement of its IGT30 and IGT-31D IoT gateways, both of which run a Debian 9 Linux stack on a Texas Instruments Sitara AM3352 SoC. Now, the company has followed up with similar IGT-33V and IGT-34C models. The rugged new DIN-rail systems specialize in analog inputs and digital outputs compared to the earlier digital input focused models. All four IGT-30 series models, which are aimed primarily at sensor monitoring, among other industrial IoT applications, are covered below.
