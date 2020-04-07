Language Selection

Announcing the release of Oracle Linux 7 Update 8

Oracle is pleased to announce the general availability of Oracle Linux 7 Update 8. Individual RPM packages are available on the Unbreakable Linux Network (ULN) and the Oracle Linux yum server. ISO installation images will soon be available for download from the Oracle Software Delivery Cloud and Docker images are available via Oracle Container Registry and Docker Hub. Oracle Linux 7 Update 8 ships with the following kernel packages, which include bug fixes, security fixes and enhancements... Read more

  • LibreOffice Macro Team: progress report

    Macros help users to automate common tasks in LibreOffice. In September 2019 we announced a new team in our community to work on macro support. A progress report was published in November 2019, so let’s review everything that happened since then. If you are interested in contributing to the macro team (development, testing or documentation), we’d love to hear from you – please send an email to ilmari.lauhakangas@libreoffice.org and we’ll get in touch.

  • Padded numbering in Writer, part 2

    I already posted about the start of padded numbering support in Writer, there the focus was to insert 0 characters to pad up the result to 2 characters. Let’s see how that got extended in the recent past… First, thanks Nicolas Christener who made this work by Collabora possible.

  • Presentation templates for Impress

    Possibly you search some nice presentation templates for LibreOffice Impress, because in-build templates aren't good for you?

