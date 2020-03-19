Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Best Graphics Tablets for Linux

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of April 2020 09:31:41 AM Filed under
Linux

Gone are the days when you had to really struggle through the marketplaces to find the best graphics tablet for Linux. In part, we have to give credit to Linux 5.1 kernel cycle. It opened up new vistas of compatibility for high-end graphics tablets for an artist using the likes of Krita and GIMP. Previously, the main problem was you couldn’t work straight away with Linux. Messing with settings and installing shady drivers always came with the risk of compromising security. Anyway, those days are over. Below are the top seven graphics tablets for Linux we believe you should definitely look into!

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux

LOOPFS is the latest Linux kernel file-system proposal. LOOPFS isn't a traditional Linux file-system for competing with the likes of EXT4, F2FS, Btrfs, and XFS but is a loop device file-system inspired by Android's BinderFS. Read more Also: Loopfs: A New Loop Device File System For Linux Direct: [PATCH 0/8] loopfs

NXP i.MX 8M Mini Pico-ITX SBC Comes with Audio DSP, Optional PoE and Google Coral M.2 Module

The company provides a Yocto based Linux with kernel 4.14 Qt+Wayland as well as an Android 9 BSP. When connected to a microphone array, the board can be used with Amazon AVS (Alexa Voice Service) Device SDK and Sensory TrulyHandsfree Wake Word Engine. You’ll find resources to get started with the board in the Wiki. The SoC can handle AI acceleration using OpenCL, but this method delivers on 32 GOPS, so adding an M.2 card with the 4 TOPS Google Edge TPU coprocessor will help with artificial intelligence workloads. Read more

Best Graphics Tablets for Linux

Gone are the days when you had to really struggle through the marketplaces to find the best graphics tablet for Linux. In part, we have to give credit to Linux 5.1 kernel cycle. It opened up new vistas of compatibility for high-end graphics tablets for an artist using the likes of Krita and GIMP. Previously, the main problem was you couldn’t work straight away with Linux. Messing with settings and installing shady drivers always came with the risk of compromising security. Anyway, those days are over. Below are the top seven graphics tablets for Linux we believe you should definitely look into! Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6