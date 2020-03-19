Language Selection

How to set up a remote school environment for kids with Linux

Linux

COVID-19 has suddenly thrown all of us into a new and challenging situation. Many of us are now working full-time from home, and for a lot of us (especially people who aren't used to working remotely), this is taking some getting used to.

Another group that is similarly challenged is our kids. They can't go to school or participate in their regular after-school activities. My daughter's elementary school closed its classrooms and is teaching through an online, web-based learning portal instead. And one of her favorite extracurricular activities—a coding school where she has been learning Scratch and just recently "graduated" to WoofJS–has also gone to an online-only format.

We are fortunate that so many of our children's activities can be done online now, as this is the only way they will be able to learn, share, and socialize for at least the next several months.

LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux

LOOPFS is the latest Linux kernel file-system proposal. LOOPFS isn't a traditional Linux file-system for competing with the likes of EXT4, F2FS, Btrfs, and XFS but is a loop device file-system inspired by Android's BinderFS. Read more Also: Loopfs: A New Loop Device File System For Linux Direct: [PATCH 0/8] loopfs

NXP i.MX 8M Mini Pico-ITX SBC Comes with Audio DSP, Optional PoE and Google Coral M.2 Module

The company provides a Yocto based Linux with kernel 4.14 Qt+Wayland as well as an Android 9 BSP. When connected to a microphone array, the board can be used with Amazon AVS (Alexa Voice Service) Device SDK and Sensory TrulyHandsfree Wake Word Engine. You’ll find resources to get started with the board in the Wiki. The SoC can handle AI acceleration using OpenCL, but this method delivers on 32 GOPS, so adding an M.2 card with the 4 TOPS Google Edge TPU coprocessor will help with artificial intelligence workloads. Read more

Best Graphics Tablets for Linux

Gone are the days when you had to really struggle through the marketplaces to find the best graphics tablet for Linux. In part, we have to give credit to Linux 5.1 kernel cycle. It opened up new vistas of compatibility for high-end graphics tablets for an artist using the likes of Krita and GIMP. Previously, the main problem was you couldn’t work straight away with Linux. Messing with settings and installing shady drivers always came with the risk of compromising security. Anyway, those days are over. Below are the top seven graphics tablets for Linux we believe you should definitely look into! Read more

