Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, TLLTS, Open Source Security Podcast, FLOSS Weekly and Python
-
Switchers to BSD | BSD Now 345
NetBSD 8.2 is available, NextCloud on OpenBSD, X11 screen locking, NetBSD and RISC OS running parallel, community feedback about switching to BSD, and more.
-
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 851
covid 19 woes, docker
-
Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 191 - Security scanners are all terrible
Josh and Kurt talk about security scanners. They're all pretty bad today, but there are some things we can do to make them better. Step one is to understand the problem. Do you know why you're running the scanner and what the reports mean?
-
FLOSS Weekly 573: Hydra
Hydra is a framework that simplifies the development of complex applications by enabling their configuration to be dynamically composed and overridden. It lets you focus on the problem at hand, compose your configuration dynamically, and has a pluggable architecture to enable it to integrate with your infrastructure.
-
Matt Layman: Episode 4 - Building User Interfaces
On this episode, we look at templates, the primary tool that Django provides to build user interfaces in your Django app. Listen at djangoriffs.com. Last Episode On the previous episode, we talked about views and how views handle requests to create HTTP responses for users. Set Up Templates are static files that Django will fill in with data. In order to use those files, we must instruct Django on where to find them.
-
