Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, TLLTS, Open Source Security Podcast, FLOSS Weekly and Python

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of April 2020 03:59:35 PM
Development
GNU
Linux
BSD
  • Switchers to BSD | BSD Now 345

    NetBSD 8.2 is available, NextCloud on OpenBSD, X11 screen locking, NetBSD and RISC OS running parallel, community feedback about switching to BSD, and more.

  • The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 851

    covid 19 woes, docker

  • Open Source Security Podcast: Episode 191 - Security scanners are all terrible

    Josh and Kurt talk about security scanners. They're all pretty bad today, but there are some things we can do to make them better. Step one is to understand the problem. Do you know why you're running the scanner and what the reports mean?

  • FLOSS Weekly 573: Hydra

    Hydra is a framework that simplifies the development of complex applications by enabling their configuration to be dynamically composed and overridden. It lets you focus on the problem at hand, compose your configuration dynamically, and has a pluggable architecture to enable it to integrate with your infrastructure.

  • Matt Layman: Episode 4 - Building User Interfaces

    On this episode, we look at templates, the primary tool that Django provides to build user interfaces in your Django app. Listen at djangoriffs.com. Last Episode On the previous episode, we talked about views and how views handle requests to create HTTP responses for users. Set Up Templates are static files that Django will fill in with data. In order to use those files, we must instruct Django on where to find them.

More in Tux Machines

What We Love About the New Lemur Pro Laptop

The Lemur Pro is System76’s newest addition to our laptop line. You might have some questions such as, “What’s different about this laptop?” or, “WANT!” which we’ll certainly accept as another question. Here’s a few of our favorite things about the Lemur Pro. The Lemur Pro’s strength is in its long-lasting battery. Having a laptop with up to 14 hours of battery life allows you to finally break free of the leash that is your charging cord. Work wherever you want for however long you want, without having to drop everything in order to find an outlet. Read more

IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 143 is available for testing

The next update is ready for testing. It contains a large number of updated packages in the build system and updates many important system libraries. Among all those updates are many bug fixes and some security fixes. The toolchain - all tools to build the distribution like compilers, linkers and essential system libraries - have been updated and are now based on glibc 2.31, GCC 9.3.0, binutils 2.34. The build system has also been optimised to take advantage of machines that have a lot of memory and uses less I/O resources by not writing any large temporary files to disk any more when this can be avoided. Read more

Ubuntu 20.04 Makes It Easy to Enable Fractional Scaling (But You Won’t Want To)

While the ability to enable fractional scaling in Ubuntu isn’t new it is no longer a hidden option that only those with the right terminal commands can make use of. Ubuntu 20.04 has a switch to enable fractional scaling in the Settings > Screen Display panel. There, scaling values between 100% and 200% (yup, including the 125% sweet spot) are available when the feature is turned on... Read more

Linux Mint 20 "Ulyana" - All You Need to Know

Linux Mint 20 is codenamed "Ulyana" and to be released only in 64 bit. Here's all you need to know. Read more

