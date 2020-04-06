Jitsi Meet for Video Conferencing
Jitsi Meet features update, April 2020
While we work on making sure our infrastructure is able to cope with the recent surge in traffic, we have managed to ship some features we think you may like, let’s go!
Running your own secure communication service with Matrix and Jitsi
So, to try to show off just how smooth this has become, we thought we'd do a run-through video showing installing Synapse, Riot & Jitsi on a completely fresh Debian install. It's (almost) filmed in a single shot, and takes about 20 minutes from beginning to end.
This video conferencing software is recommended by Edward Snowden
The main advantage of Jitsi is that, unlike its counterparts, it does not require the installation of a software or tool; in addition you do not need to create a user account, whether it is used on a desktop computer or on a mobile device, the specialists of the hacking course pointed out.
While Jitsi sessions do not have end-to-end encryption (as well as Zoom) and some data could end up in Google’s hands due to the default use of Google Analytics, as an open source tool developers can collaborate with the project and implement slight modifications to remove this feature and make Jitsi as private as developers want.
