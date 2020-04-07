Ubuntu 20.04 Makes It Easy to Enable Fractional Scaling (But You Won’t Want To)
While the ability to enable fractional scaling in Ubuntu isn’t new it is no longer a hidden option that only those with the right terminal commands can make use of.
Ubuntu 20.04 has a switch to enable fractional scaling in the Settings > Screen Display panel. There, scaling values between 100% and 200% (yup, including the 125% sweet spot) are available when the feature is turned on...
