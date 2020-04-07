IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 143 is available for testing
The next update is ready for testing. It contains a large number of updated packages in the build system and updates many important system libraries. Among all those updates are many bug fixes and some security fixes.
The toolchain - all tools to build the distribution like compilers, linkers and essential system libraries - have been updated and are now based on glibc 2.31, GCC 9.3.0, binutils 2.34.
The build system has also been optimised to take advantage of machines that have a lot of memory and uses less I/O resources by not writing any large temporary files to disk any more when this can be avoided.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 736 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
20 min 18 sec ago
27 min 12 sec ago
29 min 2 sec ago
53 min 13 sec ago
54 min 44 sec ago
56 min 21 sec ago
9 hours 18 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 10 min ago
22 hours 21 min ago