What We Love About the New Lemur Pro Laptop

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of April 2020 05:30:51 PM Filed under
Linux

The Lemur Pro is System76’s newest addition to our laptop line. You might have some questions such as, “What’s different about this laptop?” or, “WANT!” which we’ll certainly accept as another question. Here’s a few of our favorite things about the Lemur Pro.

The Lemur Pro’s strength is in its long-lasting battery. Having a laptop with up to 14 hours of battery life allows you to finally break free of the leash that is your charging cord. Work wherever you want for however long you want, without having to drop everything in order to find an outlet.

System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of April 2020 05:34:11 PM.
  • System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+

    After they were teasing the new Lemur Pro at the end of March, the Lemur Pro is now ready and formally announced by Linux PC vendor System76.

    The new Lemur Pro offers options of Intel Core i5-10210U or i7-10510U processors, a 14.1-inch 1080p display, up to 40GB DDR4, dual M.2 SSD slots, USB 3.1 Type-C, and just a 2.2 lb weight and 32.1 x 21.6 x 1.55 cm dimensions.

    This laptop makes use of System76's Open Firmware with Coreboot and EDK2 plus having open-source embedded controller firmware. Pop!_OS and Ubuntu are the usual operating system suspects for this lightweight, portable laptop. System76 formally advertises this laptop as being capable of a 14 hour charge.

The System76 'Lemur Pro' laptop is available now with Coreboot

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of April 2020 05:36:01 PM.
  • The System76 'Lemur Pro' laptop is available now with Coreboot and open source firmware

    System76 have now fully revealed the 'Lemur Pro' laptop, and not only is it powerful and good-looking it's also their most open laptop yet.

    What makes it more open than their previous laptops, and from other hardware vendors? The Lemur Pro uses their own special System76 Open Firmware which includes Coreboot (a replacement for the traditional proprietary stuff), EDK2 and System76 Firmware Apps. Additionally, they also have the open source System76 Embedded Controller Firmware for controlling keyboard, fans, and battery and more. It's a big step towards a fully open model and progress towards removing proprietary code entirely from all their hardware. It's not just aimed at the FOSS crowd though, as System76 founder Carl Richell stated...

Meet The Lightest Linux Laptop From System76

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 9th of April 2020 05:42:55 PM.
  • Meet The Lightest Linux Laptop From System76

    System76 is banging away on designing its own laptop and keyboards from scratch, but that final product could be years away. Thankfully the Linux hardware manufacturer has plenty of other systems to fill the void. The Lemur Pro — launching today — is the latest laptop in the company’s portfolio, and it looks like the sleekest one yet.

What We Love About the New Lemur Pro Laptop

The Lemur Pro is System76's newest addition to our laptop line. You might have some questions such as, "What's different about this laptop?" or, "WANT!" which we'll certainly accept as another question. Here's a few of our favorite things about the Lemur Pro. The Lemur Pro's strength is in its long-lasting battery. Having a laptop with up to 14 hours of battery life allows you to finally break free of the leash that is your charging cord. Work wherever you want for however long you want, without having to drop everything in order to find an outlet.

