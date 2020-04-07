OpenSUSE Leap + SUSE Linux Enterprise Planning To Move Closer In 2020
SUSE and the openSUSE community are working to move SUSE Linux Enterprise and openSUSE Leap closer together.
A proposal sent out today with the interest of SUSE is for taking the openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise relationship to a new level. This new collaboration would more closely align the source trees of openSUSE Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise Linux, including the use of SUSE Linux Enterprise binaries within Leap.
The plan would involve merging of the code-bases for the intersection of openSUSE Leap 15.2 / SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP2 and moving forward to even create a a new openSUSE Leap 15.2 flavor leveraging SUSE Linux Enterprise binaries.
Direct: opensuse-announce
Also: Bringing Leap and SUSE Linux Enterprise closer together - a proposal
