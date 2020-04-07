Android Leftovers
iPhone and Android won't get any new emoji in 2021 because of the coronavirus
xHelper Android malware is still infecting phones and is 'unkillable'
Dangerous Android apps: full list of apps you should delete from your phone because they contain unsafe malware
MIT announces Bluetooth breakthrough in coronavirus-tracing app for Android and iOS
Google Camera Port Lets You Get the Most Out of Your Android’s Camera
Google launches braille keyboard for Android devices
5 awesome weather apps for all your Android devices
Avast Mobile Browser For Android Launched With Imrpvoed Privacy, Security Features
Anker's Nebula Mars II Android projector is now $350 at Woot ($150 off)
How to share Wi-Fi network passwords via QR code on Android
Huawei Working On A Mid-Range Android Tablet With Kirin 810 SoC
today's howtos
Open Hardware and Some Traps
Google Chromebook vs. Gallium Chromebook
Chromebooks have been improving a lot over the years. They’re not just web browsers with keyboards anymore. Many Chromebooks can now run Linux programs via an included Crostini virtual machine container, and many can also run Android apps. (As long as it’s not enrolled in enterprise management: Be careful about buying refurbished Chromebooks.) Those additions can greatly improve the usefulness of Chromebooks and greatly reduces their limitations. A few months ago, I wrote that a $99 Chromebook with Gallium OS installed is so much better. That was just an editorial with a “how to” though and I didn’t provide any in-depth experimentation or proof, so that’s what we’re going to do in this article. I bought two refurbished $60 Lenovo N22 Chromebooks and installed Gallium OS on one of them while letting the other one update itself to the latest version of Chrome OS 80. This is after I got them un-enrolled from Google’s Enterprise Management of course.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Snap Store, Center for Internet Security (CIS) and MAAS
