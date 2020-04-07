WWW: Brave, Mozilla and WebAssembly
Saving your battery as well as your privacy? New Brave for Android claims 5% power reduction
Brave has updated its Android web browser and claims a 5 per cent battery saving versus the previous release.
The new release is version 1.5.120, already available in the Play Store, which has been "completely rebuilt over the past few months", according to the company. Brave also said the code repository is now shared between the mobile and desktop versions, a unified codebase that will enable "easier implementations of features". Brave continues to be based on the Google-sponsored Chromium project.
Mozilla installs Scheduled Telemetry Task on Windows with Firefox 75
The Talospace Project: Firefox 75 on POWER
Firefox 75 seems to build uneventfully on this Raptor Talos II and as always this post is being typed in the new version. I'm not particularly enamoured of the zooming address bar and I'm sure you won't be able to turn it off eventually, but for now you can. A number of the developer-facing features are quite compelling, though. In addition, if you're on Wayland (Xorg forever), Firefox on Wayland now has H.264 VA-API and full WebGL support; I don't know how well these work on Wayland on ppc64le and I'm not going to be the one to tell you, but I'm sure some of you folks will try.
We could all do with a bit of empathy in our systems, says Mozilla as it ships Firefox 75 in the thick of global pandemic
Mozilla has squeezed out version 75 of the Firefox browser, crediting "empathy" in its systems for an ability to continue emissions even as Microsoft and Google hit the pause button on their Chromium-based apps.
The release came hot on the heels of fixes aimed at plugging holes in both version 74 and the Extended Support Release (ESR) of Firefox.
Version 75 of the newly third-placed browser (depending how you take your market-share statistics) includes some significant search improvements, with results arising from searches in the address bar featuring popular keywords in a bold font. The address bar itself also enlarges when the user opts to do a search, replete with a larger font.
As well as the cosmetics (some of which bring Firefox more into line with the competition and also aligns the Linux version with other desktop incarnations), Direct Composition is being integrated for Firefox on Windows to speed things along and some Penguinistas will be delighted to find the thing available in Flatpak.
Andy Wingo: multi-value webassembly in firefox: a binary interface
Hey hey hey! Hope everyone is staying safe at home in these weird times. Today I have a final dispatch on the implementation of the multi-value feature for WebAssembly in Firefox. Last week I wrote about multi-value in blocks; this week I cover function calls.
on the boundaries between things
In my article on Firefox's baseline compiler, I mentioned that all WebAssembly engines in web browsers treat the function as the unit of compilation. This facilitates streaming, parallel compilation of WebAssembly modules, by farming out compilation of individual functions to worker threads. It also allows for easy tier-up from quick-and-dirty code generated by the low-latency baseline compiler to the faster code produced by the optimizing compiler.
There are some interesting Conway's Law implications of this choice. One is that division of compilation tasks becomes an opportunity for division of human labor; there is a whole team working on the experimental Cranelift compiler that could replace the optimizing tier, and in my hackings on Firefox I have had minimal interaction with them. To my detriment, of course; they are fine people doing interesting things. But the code boundary means that we don't need to communicate as we work on different parts of the same system.
