today's howtos
-
Three Ways to Change the Text Size on Debian 10 Desktop
-
How to install NetBSD 9.0 plus the Xfce desktop
-
How to Install Node.js on Debian 10 and configure Nginx as a Frontend Proxy Server
-
How To Install And Configure An OpenVPN On Debian 9
-
2 Ways to Upgrade Ubuntu 19.10 To Ubuntu 20.04 (Graphical & Terminal)
-
5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting a Tech Career
-
Repack Zoom .debs to remove the `ibus` dependency
-
Deploying projects to Apache Felix, Tomcat, and Karaf in VS Code
-
Information Gathering Techniques and Process, Hacker must Know
-
Open Hardware and Some Traps
Google Chromebook vs. Gallium Chromebook
Chromebooks have been improving a lot over the years. They’re not just web browsers with keyboards anymore. Many Chromebooks can now run Linux programs via an included Crostini virtual machine container, and many can also run Android apps. (As long as it’s not enrolled in enterprise management: Be careful about buying refurbished Chromebooks.) Those additions can greatly improve the usefulness of Chromebooks and greatly reduces their limitations. A few months ago, I wrote that a $99 Chromebook with Gallium OS installed is so much better. That was just an editorial with a “how to” though and I didn’t provide any in-depth experimentation or proof, so that’s what we’re going to do in this article. I bought two refurbished $60 Lenovo N22 Chromebooks and installed Gallium OS on one of them while letting the other one update itself to the latest version of Chrome OS 80. This is after I got them un-enrolled from Google’s Enterprise Management of course.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Snap Store, Center for Internet Security (CIS) and MAAS
