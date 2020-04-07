Games: For The People, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - A World Betrayed, Mesa, Humble Store and Stadia
-
For The People Announced For Windows PC, Mac, and Linux
You play as the newly elected mayor of Iron-1, a city in an alternate take on the Soviet Union. Navigate the politics of the Commonwealth of Orange Collectives as you fight for democratic reforms, or embrace your inner authoritarian dictator.
-
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - A World Betrayed expansion now supports Linux
Today, porting studio Feral Interactive have released the Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - A World Betrayed expansion for Linux (and macOS) following the Windows release last month.
With a brand new start date at 194 CE, A World Betrayed portrays a seminal moment in the history of the Three Kingdoms. Many of the iconic warlords of Total War: THREE KINGDOMS have now passed on, a catalyst that has spurred a new generation of warlords into making a play for their own dynasties.
-
Mesa 20.1's RADV Lands More Performance Improvements For Recent id Tech Games
A number of recent id Tech games (though seemingly not DOOM Eternal) have seen another performance optimization with Mesa 20.1's RADV Radeon Vulkan driver.
ID Tech games like Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Doom (2016), and Wolfenstein 2 should be seeing better performance with the very latest Mesa 20.1-devel Git code as of today for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver. This comes after various Mesa RADV improvements in recent days centered around the new DOOM Eternal game under Steam Play. All of these recent ID Tech games can run nicely on Linux thanks to Valve's Steam Play built off Wine/Proton.
-
Humble Store has a big 'City Builder' sale going with lots of time consuming goodies cheap
While not all of the games on sale fit directly as a 'city builder', they all at least have you build and manage something. The Humble City Builder Sale is live and there's some great Linux games in it.
-
Google announces three more games coming to Stadia including Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Now that the Linux-powered game streaming service Stadia is open to everyone with two months of Stadia Pro free (if your country is listed for entry that is), Google has announced another three games coming.
Dates aren't listed, Google simply said "later this year" for all three of them.
-
