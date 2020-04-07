Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

HummingBoard Ripple SBC combines i.MX8M Mini with Lightspeeur AI chip

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 10th of April 2020 12:18:10 AM Filed under
Linux
Debian

SolidRun has launched an open-spec, $170 and up “HummingBoard Ripple” Pico-ITX SBC, a stripped-down version of the HummingBoard Pulse that runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini module with optional Lightspeeur SPR2803 neural accelerator.

As we reported in our January catalog of 136 community-backed SBCs, SolidRun has been working on a more affordable, feature-reduced-feature HummingBoard Ripple variant of the HummingBoard Pulse SBC, which was originally launched with NXP’s i.MX8M, but last year expanded to supporting the i.MX8M Mini. SolidRun has now launched the Ripple, which joins the identically sized Pulse, as part of a new HummingBoard-M family. The family also includes the i.MX8M SOM and the i.MX8M Mini SOM, which can power either the Pulse and the Ripple, and which are available separately as well.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Free Software in Science and Education

  • CADO-NFS: Crible Algébrique: Distribution, Optimisation - Number Field Sieve

    CADO-NFS is a complete implementation in C/C++ of the Number Field Sieve (NFS) algorithm for factoring integers and computing discrete logarithms in finite fields. It consists in various programs corresponding to all the phases of the algorithm, and a general script that runs them, possibly in parallel over a network of computers. CADO-NFS is distributed under the Gnu Lesser General Public License (LGPL) version 2.1 (or any later version).

  • [Cado-nfs-discuss] Factorization of RSA-250

    This computation was performed with the Number Field Sieve algorithm, using the open-source CADO-NFS software [2].

    The total computation time was roughly 2700 core-years, using Intel Xeon Gold 6130 CPUs as a reference (2.1GHz): [...]

  • Could the coronavirus be the best thing to happen to higher education?

    Universities should embrace this staff engagement and seize the opportunity to transform pedagogy to meet the needs of the next generation of students. Incoming undergraduate and graduate students will have elevated expectations about the use of technology on campuses. In fact, they may already be accustomed to technology-enabled pedagogy, since schools in an increasing number of districts are light years ahead of higher education in this regard.

    Once we get beyond the current crisis, universities should shift the focus from basic training on tools to more advanced training incorporating course design and assessment of learning. Faculty enthusiasm may well be less than we are seeing now, but if we can get the messaging to resonate with faculty, they may just start participating in droves. That messaging should celebrate their current achievements with online tools while also recognising their pain points, and offer the training as an opportunity to build on that success and solve their technology-related teaching challenges.

  • Never Let A Crisis Go To Waste

    Elsevier and the other oligopoly academic publishers have reacted similarly in earlier virus outbreaks. Prof. John Willinsky pounced on this admission that these companies normal restrictive access policies based on copyright ownership slow the progress of science, and thus violate the US Constitution's intellectual [sic] property [sic] clause:

    That Congress shall have Power...To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.

    Below the fold I provide some details of his proposal.

Games: For The People, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - A World Betrayed, Mesa, Humble Store and Stadia

  • For The People Announced For Windows PC, Mac, and Linux

    You play as the newly elected mayor of Iron-1, a city in an alternate take on the Soviet Union. Navigate the politics of the Commonwealth of Orange Collectives as you fight for democratic reforms, or embrace your inner authoritarian dictator.

  • Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - A World Betrayed expansion now supports Linux

    Today, porting studio Feral Interactive have released the Total War: THREE KINGDOMS - A World Betrayed expansion for Linux (and macOS) following the Windows release last month. With a brand new start date at 194 CE, A World Betrayed portrays a seminal moment in the history of the Three Kingdoms. Many of the iconic warlords of Total War: THREE KINGDOMS have now passed on, a catalyst that has spurred a new generation of warlords into making a play for their own dynasties.

  • Mesa 20.1's RADV Lands More Performance Improvements For Recent id Tech Games

    A number of recent id Tech games (though seemingly not DOOM Eternal) have seen another performance optimization with Mesa 20.1's RADV Radeon Vulkan driver. ID Tech games like Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Doom (2016), and Wolfenstein 2 should be seeing better performance with the very latest Mesa 20.1-devel Git code as of today for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver. This comes after various Mesa RADV improvements in recent days centered around the new DOOM Eternal game under Steam Play. All of these recent ID Tech games can run nicely on Linux thanks to Valve's Steam Play built off Wine/Proton.

  • Humble Store has a big 'City Builder' sale going with lots of time consuming goodies cheap

    While not all of the games on sale fit directly as a 'city builder', they all at least have you build and manage something. The Humble City Builder Sale is live and there's some great Linux games in it.

  • Google announces three more games coming to Stadia including Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

    Now that the Linux-powered game streaming service Stadia is open to everyone with two months of Stadia Pro free (if your country is listed for entry that is), Google has announced another three games coming. Dates aren't listed, Google simply said "later this year" for all three of them.

today's howtos

Open Hardware and Some Traps

  • AgVa Phone Ventilator Connects to a Smartphone to Fight COVID-19

    One major highlight during this COVID-19 crisis is the lack of enough ventilators for patients, a piece of critical equipment that greatly affects the breathing of critically ill patients. There are not enough ventilators available in hospitals right now for all of the potential patients who will be struck by the virus, so it is clear we need more ventilators. Makers are joining the call to service with their existing maker tools, and an example is the attempt to make a low-cost, open-source Arduino ventilator device.

  • Raspberry Pi Dev Server Manages Triple-Boot System With Help From Ubuntu

    This Raspberry Pi project covers all of your on-the-go developer needs. Designed by a developer known as CodeF.red, it uses a Raspberry Pi 4 running Ubuntu to help manage his triple boot laptop rig. With the portable dev server, he can easily swap between the Windows, macOS and Linux. The server is running Ubuntu off an NVME drive connected via USB (we have also detailed how to install Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi). The unit is controllable with a Bluetooth keyboard and also features a touchscreen. The maker also upgraded the Pi's cooling capabilities with a 5V Noctua fan with a super-low noise profile. The dev server uses Docker and can be controlled via SSH. Since it uses Ubuntu, you can add plenty of additional tools, like Glances for cross-platform monitoring features. Like many other Pi projects, the creator crafted this one using hardware already had on hand. CodeF.red said via Reddit that he considers the NVMe drive "overkill," especially since the performance is limited by the USB connection. But after removing the drive from an old Mac, it was gathering dust and needed to be put to use.

  • Digital making at home: a guide for parents
  • NXP WiFi 6 Solutions Launched for Home, Enterprise, IoT and Automotive Markets
  • 3.5″ SubCompact SBC Leverages Intel Whiskey Lake Processor for Embedded & AI Applications

    The company provides Windows drivers for graphics, audio, I2C, touch controller, Ethernet, etc… Linux will certainly boot in the board, and I’d expect most features to work, but it’s still possible that some specific hardware features, like the touch controller, may not work properly or at all.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6