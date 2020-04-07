HummingBoard Ripple SBC combines i.MX8M Mini with Lightspeeur AI chip
SolidRun has launched an open-spec, $170 and up “HummingBoard Ripple” Pico-ITX SBC, a stripped-down version of the HummingBoard Pulse that runs Linux on an i.MX8M Mini module with optional Lightspeeur SPR2803 neural accelerator.
As we reported in our January catalog of 136 community-backed SBCs, SolidRun has been working on a more affordable, feature-reduced-feature HummingBoard Ripple variant of the HummingBoard Pulse SBC, which was originally launched with NXP’s i.MX8M, but last year expanded to supporting the i.MX8M Mini. SolidRun has now launched the Ripple, which joins the identically sized Pulse, as part of a new HummingBoard-M family. The family also includes the i.MX8M SOM and the i.MX8M Mini SOM, which can power either the Pulse and the Ripple, and which are available separately as well.
