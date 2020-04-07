Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Jupiter Broadcasting (Bought by Linux Academy, Now Cloud Guru) Publishes Last Shows

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 10th of April 2020 04:06:10 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • Hiatus | Choose Linux 33

    Choose Linux enters indefinite hiatus.

  • Goodbye from Linux Action News

    In what turns out to be our final publication, we say goodbye.

  • 2020-04-09 | Linux Headlines

    The Fintech Open Source Foundation is joining The Linux Foundation, Samsung releases user-space exFAT tools for Linux, Docker Compose is getting a formal specification with the help of a new open source community, and the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview includes File Explorer integration in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

  • Compromised Networking | Self-Hosted 16

    We share some WiFi tips and essential network ideas.

    And discuss one of our most significant compromises in the show so far.

»

More in Tux Machines

Python Programming

  • PyCharm IDE 2020.1 Released with Interactive Rebasing

    PyCharm IDE 2020.1 was released a day ago as the first major release in 2020. The new version features interactive rebasing, smarter debugging, and JetBrains Mono font.

  • Flask Delicious Tutorial : Building a Library Management System Part 3 - Routes

    I have configured what we need in this repo: DeliciousFlask-3.1. Download it, and run app.py (If you are new to python see Part2). In this part we explore some concepts related to routes.

  • Talk Python to Me: #259 From Academia to Tech Industry and Python

    Did you come to Python from the academic side of the world? Maybe got into working with code for research or lab work and found you liked coding more than your first field of study. Whatever the reason, many people make the transition from the academic world over to tech and industry. On this episode, you'll meet three women who have made this transition, and you'll hear their stories. I'm excited to speak with Jennifer Stark, Kaylea Haynes, and Eslene Bikoumou about their journey to the tech field.

  • Test and Code: 108: PySpark - Jonathan Rioux

    Apache Spark is a unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing. PySpark blends the powerful Spark big data processing engine with the Python programming language to provide a data analysis platform that can scale up for nearly any task. Johnathan Rioux, author of "PySpark in Action", joins the show and gives us a great introduction of Spark and PySpark to help us decide how to get started and decide whether or not to decide if Spark and PySpark are right you.

  • Temporary Contact Number based Contact Tracing

    I have already talked here before about privacy preserving contact tracing to fight Covid-19 but I figured I give an update to this. I have spent the last week now investigating different approaches to this and my view has changed quite a bit. I strongly believe that contact tracing through phone apps is one of our best chances to return to normal and without losing our civil liberties. If you want to understand why, have a look at previous post about this topic. [...] If your local government is planning on implementing a covid tracing app it might be worth directing them towards Co-Epi. It already has an implementation of many of the same ideas in their GitHub repository. If they do want a centralized approach the Singaporean government Open Sourced their application under GPL3 under the name BlueTrace. It avoids largely unnecessary cloud infrastructure from what I can tell.

today's howtos

Jupiter Broadcasting (Bought by Linux Academy, Now Cloud Guru) Publishes Last Shows

  • Hiatus | Choose Linux 33

    Choose Linux enters indefinite hiatus.

  • Goodbye from Linux Action News

    In what turns out to be our final publication, we say goodbye.

  • 2020-04-09 | Linux Headlines

    The Fintech Open Source Foundation is joining The Linux Foundation, Samsung releases user-space exFAT tools for Linux, Docker Compose is getting a formal specification with the help of a new open source community, and the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview includes File Explorer integration in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

  • Compromised Networking | Self-Hosted 16

    We share some WiFi tips and essential network ideas. And discuss one of our most significant compromises in the show so far.

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6