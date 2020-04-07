Python Programming
-
PyCharm IDE 2020.1 Released with Interactive Rebasing
PyCharm IDE 2020.1 was released a day ago as the first major release in 2020. The new version features interactive rebasing, smarter debugging, and JetBrains Mono font.
-
Flask Delicious Tutorial : Building a Library Management System Part 3 - Routes
I have configured what we need in this repo: DeliciousFlask-3.1. Download it, and run app.py (If you are new to python see Part2).
In this part we explore some concepts related to routes.
-
Talk Python to Me: #259 From Academia to Tech Industry and Python
Did you come to Python from the academic side of the world? Maybe got into working with code for research or lab work and found you liked coding more than your first field of study. Whatever the reason, many people make the transition from the academic world over to tech and industry.
On this episode, you'll meet three women who have made this transition, and you'll hear their stories. I'm excited to speak with Jennifer Stark, Kaylea Haynes, and Eslene Bikoumou about their journey to the tech field.
-
Test and Code: 108: PySpark - Jonathan Rioux
Apache Spark is a unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing.
PySpark blends the powerful Spark big data processing engine with the Python programming language to provide a data analysis platform that can scale up for nearly any task.
Johnathan Rioux, author of "PySpark in Action", joins the show and gives us a great introduction of Spark and PySpark to help us decide how to get started and decide whether or not to decide if Spark and PySpark are right you.
-
Temporary Contact Number based Contact Tracing
I have already talked here before about privacy preserving contact tracing to fight Covid-19 but I figured I give an update to this. I have spent the last week now investigating different approaches to this and my view has changed quite a bit.
I strongly believe that contact tracing through phone apps is one of our best chances to return to normal and without losing our civil liberties. If you want to understand why, have a look at previous post about this topic.
[...]
If your local government is planning on implementing a covid tracing app it might be worth directing them towards Co-Epi. It already has an implementation of many of the same ideas in their GitHub repository. If they do want a centralized approach the Singaporean government Open Sourced their application under GPL3 under the name BlueTrace. It avoids largely unnecessary cloud infrastructure from what I can tell.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 621 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
today's howtos
Jupiter Broadcasting (Bought by Linux Academy, Now Cloud Guru) Publishes Last Shows
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 min 35 sec ago
1 hour 13 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
1 hour 40 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
5 hours 43 min ago
9 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 43 min ago