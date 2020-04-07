Language Selection

Red Hat Leftovers

Red Hat
  • Deploying a containerized Red Hat Ceph Storage 4 cluster using ceph-ansible

    The landscape of modern IT infrastructure is dominated by software defined networking, public cloud, hybrid cloud and software defined storage. The shift from legacy hardware centric architectures to embrace software defined infrastructure requires a more mature orchestration "engine" to manage changes across distributed systems. For many enterprises, Ansible has fulfilled this requirement and this in turn has led to the upstream Ceph community basing their next generation management toolchain on Ansible, in the form of Sébastien Han’s ceph-ansible.

    Ceph Storage was the first Red Hat product to incorporate Ansible technology after our October 2015 acquisition of Ansible’s corporate sponsor. Red hat Ceph Storage has been shipping ceph-ansible as its default installer since 2016 (Ceph Storage 2.0), supporting Ceph Storage installation and management across a wide variety of use cases, architectures and deployment sizes. In the process, ceph-ansible has achieved an unparalleled flexibility in the depth of configuration options made available to power users.

  • Red Hat and Perficient: Day 2 Operations with OpenShift 4 MachineSets

    In Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4, Red Hat released the capability to manage OpenShift infrastructure through the use of the cluster API, with machines and MachineSets. This post will discuss a few of the exciting things that this does for day two operations and running/maintaining your container infrastructure.

    At Perficient we've been finding MachineSets very useful, and wanted to share what we've learned about them in helping stand up OpenShift deployments with Red Hat and our customers.

  • Node.js update for Red Hat Runtimes brings improved support for native modules, diagnostic reporting, and more

    Developing applications on a Kubernetes distribution like Red Hat OpenShift—or on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), or by using our Universal Base Images—is easier with Red Hat’s build of Node.js. The latest update of Red Hat Runtimes now includes Node.js 12.4.1, which provides a supported runtime for LTS releases. This new Red Hat build of Node.js together with the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 provides a number of new features and enhancements compared to Node.js 10.

    This article focuses on these new features and enhancements.

  • Why Kubernetes native instead of cloud native?

    First off, I’m not referring to Knative, the Kubernetes-based platform for modern serverless workloads, but Kubernetes native. In this article, I will explain what Kubernetes native is, what it means, and why it should matter to developers and enterprises. Before we delve into Kubernetes native, I will recap what cloud-native application development is and how that leads us to Kubernetes-native application development.

    [...]

    Related to cloud-native technologies is The Twelve-Factor App, a set of patterns (or methodology) for building applications that are delivered as a service. Cloud architecture patterns are often described as being required for developing cloud-native applications. Twelve-factor overlaps with Wilder’s cloud architecture patterns, but 12-factor goes into the details of application development that are not specifically related to cloud-native development. They equally apply to application development in general and how an application integrates with the infrastructure.

    Wilder wrote his book during a period of growing interest in developing and deploying cloud-native applications. Developers had a variety of public and private platforms to choose from, including Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and many smaller cloud providers. Hybrid-cloud deployments were also becoming more prevalent around then, which presented challenges.

  • Take the Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge

    IBM Developer is dedicated to helping you on your journey in innovating and modernizing your applications. As a part of our mission to help you, IBM Developer kicked off the Kubernetes with Red Hat OpenShift World Tour in October 2019. Developer advocates interfaced with you around the world. With the COVID-19 pandemic and requirements for social distance, we made the move to go digital with online events.

    The Kubernetes with Red Hat OpenShift World Tour is a series of hands-on workshops that empowers developers to innovate and ship faster with the leading hybrid cloud, enterprise container platform. Join us at a workshop in your region and get hands-on experience to build applications with speed, agility, and confidence. New workshop dates and regions are added regularly.

    [...]

    With more than 100 meetups in more than 20 countries, we’re kicking this world tour to a new level: An all-digital, Kubernetes-focused coding challenge. Ready to challenge your knowledge and skills on Kubernetes, whether or not you have attended an event? This challenge is for you.

    The Build Smart on Kubernetes Challenge is comprised of a progression of four quick coding labs, which help you explore a different aspect of open, cloud-native development using a variety of key technologies. Each individual lab takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Best of all? You don’t need to leave your desk to participate.

Python Programming

  • PyCharm IDE 2020.1 Released with Interactive Rebasing

    PyCharm IDE 2020.1 was released a day ago as the first major release in 2020. The new version features interactive rebasing, smarter debugging, and JetBrains Mono font.

  • Flask Delicious Tutorial : Building a Library Management System Part 3 - Routes

    I have configured what we need in this repo: DeliciousFlask-3.1. Download it, and run app.py (If you are new to python see Part2). In this part we explore some concepts related to routes.

  • Talk Python to Me: #259 From Academia to Tech Industry and Python

    Did you come to Python from the academic side of the world? Maybe got into working with code for research or lab work and found you liked coding more than your first field of study. Whatever the reason, many people make the transition from the academic world over to tech and industry. On this episode, you'll meet three women who have made this transition, and you'll hear their stories. I'm excited to speak with Jennifer Stark, Kaylea Haynes, and Eslene Bikoumou about their journey to the tech field.

  • Test and Code: 108: PySpark - Jonathan Rioux

    Apache Spark is a unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing. PySpark blends the powerful Spark big data processing engine with the Python programming language to provide a data analysis platform that can scale up for nearly any task. Johnathan Rioux, author of "PySpark in Action", joins the show and gives us a great introduction of Spark and PySpark to help us decide how to get started and decide whether or not to decide if Spark and PySpark are right you.

  • Temporary Contact Number based Contact Tracing

    I have already talked here before about privacy preserving contact tracing to fight Covid-19 but I figured I give an update to this. I have spent the last week now investigating different approaches to this and my view has changed quite a bit. I strongly believe that contact tracing through phone apps is one of our best chances to return to normal and without losing our civil liberties. If you want to understand why, have a look at previous post about this topic. [...] If your local government is planning on implementing a covid tracing app it might be worth directing them towards Co-Epi. It already has an implementation of many of the same ideas in their GitHub repository. If they do want a centralized approach the Singaporean government Open Sourced their application under GPL3 under the name BlueTrace. It avoids largely unnecessary cloud infrastructure from what I can tell.

today's howtos

Jupiter Broadcasting (Bought by Linux Academy, Now Cloud Guru) Publishes Last Shows

  • Hiatus | Choose Linux 33

    Choose Linux enters indefinite hiatus.

  • Goodbye from Linux Action News

    In what turns out to be our final publication, we say goodbye.

  • 2020-04-09 | Linux Headlines

    The Fintech Open Source Foundation is joining The Linux Foundation, Samsung releases user-space exFAT tools for Linux, Docker Compose is getting a formal specification with the help of a new open source community, and the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview includes File Explorer integration in the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

  • Compromised Networking | Self-Hosted 16

    We share some WiFi tips and essential network ideas. And discuss one of our most significant compromises in the show so far.

