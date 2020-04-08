New Release: Tor Browser 9.0.9
or Browser 9.0.9 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This release is updating Firefox to 68.7.0esr, NoScript to 11.0.23 and OpenSSL to 1.1.1f.
