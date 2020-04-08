Linux on Laptops: ASUS Zephyrus G14 with Ryzen 9 4900HS

It looks like the Zephyrus G14 is a bust under Linux, at least for now. It might be possible to get it working better than I did here, but it'll take a considerable amount of work, at the very least. Get used to fan noise. A lot of fan noise. While the fans mostly only kicked into high gear for gaming under Windows, under Linux they just get feisty for no apparent reason. If you haven't read our Windows review of this laptop, they're quite loud, even for a gaming laptop. It wasn't too much trouble to get the G14 to boot Ubuntu 20.04, or to get it mostly functional. But with a touchpad that only works occasionally, no support for either GPU, and only a couple of hours on-battery while watching videos, for now it's not much more than a curiosity. The only bright spot in this dark and dismal painting is the Ryzen 9 4900HS itself. I didn't do any real CPU benchmarking—but bumblebee is a DKMS module, so I got to see how the 4900HS handled compiling it from source. I initially thought the kernel headers weren't installed, and it hadn't compiled the module at all—but they were, and it did. The CPU is just that beefy. Full disclosure—this was my first attempt to wrestle a dual-GPU laptop into submission, so I may have missed some tricks. If you spot something that I should have tried but didn't, please pipe up in the comments.

The 20 Best Photo Recovery Apps for Android Device in 2020

Sometimes, we deleted many of our necessary photos accidentally that we may need in the future. Also, situations come when deleting some essential photos becomes a need. At the same time, we cannot deny the necessity of those photos. In such a case, an app can handle your situation. For the Android system, a kind of app has been developed, which will let you restore all the deleted photos. We call them the photo recovery apps. So, today, our discussion will follow the best photo recovery apps for Android.

Linux Gets Native Keyboard Backlight Control for Razer Laptops with New Driver

Redditor UKSFM99 has managed to get around what they describe as Razer’s “strange way of controlling the keyboard backlight on their keyboards,” eventually being able to adjust the backlight level using the native controls that are available in Linux. “I'm pretty happy that I finally worked on this, but essentially managed to expose a sysfs file in /sys/class/leds/ that now allows for KDE and Gnome to see the keyboard backlight as a 'normal' keyboard backlight, and can control the keyboard backlight natively depending on what i set in power management for AC or battery power,” they explain, adding that it took no less than three months to make the whole thing possible.