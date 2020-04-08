Language Selection

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 10th of April 2020 11:48:15 AM
Android
X.Org vs. Wayland Browser Performance With Firefox + Chrome

Given the release of Firefox 75 with Wayland improvements and also Firefox 76 now being in beta with even more work on the Wayland front, here are some web browser benchmarks under Wayland and the X.Org Server session with GNOME Shell 3.36 on Ubuntu 20.04. Additionally, Google Chrome benchmarks on Wayland and X.Org were also carried out. Read more

Cinelerra GG Infinity – A Free Video Editing Software for Linux

We have covered a variety of video editing software that range from simple video editors to professional-class free alternatives.g. Shotcut and OpenShot. Today, we are happy to introduce to you another video editor capable of meeting your personal needs. Cinelerra GG Infinity is a robust free and open-source video editing software designed for rendering, motion tracking, compositing, and video editing on Linux computers. With it, you can edit videos into movie-like projects using beautiful transitions, texts, and effects with proper audio quality all from a modern 8k video editor. Read more

Ubuntu 20.04 Features the Return of a Familiar Face…

Having been recently crowned the greatest Ubuntu wallpaper of all time on Twitter the heralded Hardy Heron makes its (overdue, imo) return to Ubuntu desktop proper. The image last shipped on an Ubuntu .iso way back in 2008 — has it been that long already?! To ensure that the heron is fit and fine its encore in the Focal Fossa, Ubuntu desktop lead Martin Wimpress remastered the image from the original .svg source files. Read more

