Linux on Laptops: ASUS Zephyrus G14 with Ryzen 9 4900HS
It looks like the Zephyrus G14 is a bust under Linux, at least for now. It might be possible to get it working better than I did here, but it'll take a considerable amount of work, at the very least.
Get used to fan noise. A lot of fan noise. While the fans mostly only kicked into high gear for gaming under Windows, under Linux they just get feisty for no apparent reason. If you haven't read our Windows review of this laptop, they're quite loud, even for a gaming laptop.
It wasn't too much trouble to get the G14 to boot Ubuntu 20.04, or to get it mostly functional. But with a touchpad that only works occasionally, no support for either GPU, and only a couple of hours on-battery while watching videos, for now it's not much more than a curiosity.
The only bright spot in this dark and dismal painting is the Ryzen 9 4900HS itself. I didn't do any real CPU benchmarking—but bumblebee is a DKMS module, so I got to see how the 4900HS handled compiling it from source. I initially thought the kernel headers weren't installed, and it hadn't compiled the module at all—but they were, and it did. The CPU is just that beefy.
Full disclosure—this was my first attempt to wrestle a dual-GPU laptop into submission, so I may have missed some tricks. If you spot something that I should have tried but didn't, please pipe up in the comments.
Server: OpenSMTPD and Dovecot, Containers and Kubernetes
Git version control system hits 15 year milestone
Happy birthday, Git. The open source distributed version control system was first released on April 7th 2005, and thus today marks its 15th anniversary - 15 years aiding software developers to collaborate on projects large and small no matter where on the globe they may be. Git began life when the Linux kernel team sought a highly performant, distributed and robust version control platform for developers worldwide. This is an important tool in the development pipeline, allowing new code from multiple developers to be pulled together with robust protections from corruption. Finding nothing suitable, Linus Torvalds wrote his own - after all, what else would Linus do? He began on April 3rd 2005 and released it on April 7th.
Release: Simply Linux 9
Simply Linux is easy to install and use operating system that enables users to perform all of their day-to-day tasks without fearing virii or wasting their time searching the Internet or stores for all the necessary software. Simply Linux project is the Linux OS adapted for the user. The project's idea is to interest the user with Free Software by showing the comfort and convenience of working with it. The software suite includes more than 30 application software packages for most user needs as well as wide range of device drivers making peripherals use easier.
AV Linux 2020.4.10 Released!
Shortly after the Christmas holidays some time opened up for me to work on an AV Linux update and as time went on the rumours about a new respiratory virus started to permeate the mainstream media and now here we are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic! So it is with mixed feelings but much gratitude I release the latest ISO of AV Linux 2020. I am very thankful for the multitudes of talented developers and collaborators from all over the world whose incredible work I get to present and share on this little DVD-sized serving platter, my compliments to the chefs!! It occured to me recently that with the exception of Ubuntu Studio and perhaps the CCRMA project AV Linux is the longest running Linux Audio Distribution out there, As with many DIY spare time projects there have been times of ebb and flow and even a few times when continuing seemed to be impossible but I have to say the odds were never great for a Canadian farmer to pull this off in the first place and it’s still here! Unlike older versions of AV Linux this LiveISO is not aiming to provide an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink experience, running Linux Distros live off thumbdrives is fun but in the real world nobody is going to spend a sustained amount of time using any Operating System to it’s full potential from a USB Key… what’s possible isn’t necessarily practical. The idea here is to focus on a fast, efficient and attractive base and complement it with strong front-running applications to showcase good performance and reliable software with an eye toward practicality and economy. Ardour and Mixbus32C are great included DAW examples but what makes AV Linux a good platform for Ardour also makes it a good platform for Qtractor, Reaper, Bitwig, Renoise, Waveform or whatever DAW you prefer. For those not experienced with Linux Audio the intention is to answer your questions before you know to ask them and provide most of the laborious ‘next steps’ that would be required if you were to start with a basic vanilla Linux Distribution and configure it for the best Audio performance.
